Why Freshman Jacob Webber Didn't Dress For Purdue's Game Against Illinois State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Jacob Webber was not available for Monday night's game against Illinois State. He was on the floor with his teammates in the pre-game, but he did not go through warm-ups because of an injury.

Following Purdue's 76-59 victory over Illinois State, head coach Matt Painter confirmed that Webber is dealing with an injury, which kept him out of Monday's contest.

"He hasn't practiced the last couple of days," Painter said when asked about Webber's status. "He has a hip flexor."

Painter didn't provide any details regarding the severity of the issue or how long it will keep Webber sidelined. It was the first game this season in which the freshman was not available to play if needed.

Purdue has not turned to Webber in its first three games this season. Although he played during the team's four-game trip to Canada and during the three exhibition contests, the true freshman has not stepped onto the court during the regular season.

The Boilermakers brought in a four-man recruiting class, and so far, guard Luke Ertel is the only one who has played in the regular season. Sinan Huan and Rivers Knight have also not played in a contest yet this year.

Purdue's win over Illinois State on Monday night was its first victory of the season. The Boilermakers improved to 1-2 and hope to even their record on Friday night with a win over Ohio.

Webber can be a sharp-shooter for Purdue

January 13, 2022; Mesa, Ariz; USA; Scottsdale Christian guard Jacob Webber (3) shoots a free throw. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Painter signed Webber as a member of the 2026 recruiting class, he called him one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the country. He was a four-star prospect in high school and showed off his ability to light up quickly while the team was in Canada.

"He's probably the best move-and-shoot guy in the country. Great size, has an uncanny ability to be able to sprint in and get his feet organized and be able to twist all in one motion and shoot from 25 to 28 feet, and do it consistently," Painter said of Webber after signing him. "He's just an absolute weapon on the court, you have to give him a lot of attention, and you have to stick with him."

Webber is a tremendous shooter, but he still must improve other aspects of his game before seeing significant minutes for the Boilermakers.

If Purdue gets into a situation where it needs a player who can come in off the bench and knock down threes, though, Webber might get his name called.

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