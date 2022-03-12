Here's What Purdue Guards Jaden Ivey and Eric Hunter Jr. Said After Their Win Over Penn State

Boilermaker guards Jaden Ivey and Eric Hunter Jr. led Purdue to a 69-61 win over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Read their full transcripts, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue guards Jaden Ivey and Eric Hunter Jr. helped lead the Boilermakers to a 69-61 win over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

Ivey led the team with 17 points while Hunter Jr. contributed 8. Perhaps guard Brandon Newman is the honorable mention of the game adding 12 points to the mix.



Q. On Brandon Newman...

ERIC HUNTER, JR.: I mean, as his roommate, you just love it for a guy like that. I'm not going to say I knew that was going to happen, but I could feel something. When he first got in the game he just told me he was locked in. So from there, you know, you saw Trey find him early and get him going and a dude like that only needs to see one go in.

Q. On what this building means to Ivey...

JADEN IVEY: This is for real home. Obviously my mom, she's been here, played with the Fever, and as a young boy, I can remember coming here. It's just a great atmosphere to be in. It's just a blessing to be able to play here.

Q. On the steal and layup in the final minute to put it away...

JADEN IVEY: That's just all our hustle. I knew we had to get that rebound and there was one man on the fast break, so I knew I could get to my back and try to help my team win.

Q. On Ivey taking off when he came back in...

JADEN IVEY: I think I just had to settle into the game a little bit. Just took me a little bit to get going. Once I settled in the game, I felt good.

Most importantly, we got the win over a great Penn State team and they're very tough team to play. I'm just happy that we got the win and looking forward to tomorrow and a tough test with Michigan State.

Q. On what Newman means to the team...

ERIC HUNTER, JR.: Brandon Newman, he means a lot. He's obviously a good player. We've seen him before, we saw it again today. But I think he's just a staple of what we're about as far as always being in the gym, staying ready no matter when.

You don't know when your time is. I don't know how many games ago was the last time he got in, but just to have a performance like that in the postseason, you just know a guy like that will just stay ready.

Q. On what was said in the last timeout...

JADEN IVEY: Basically we just had to figure out a way to win. I think that was the biggest thing down the stretch was we've been in situations like that before and we had to figure out a way to win and staying poised and just running what the coaches say on offense and then on defense, just trying to get stops, just trying to finish the game and win.

Q. On how Trevion Williams is really seeing the floor now...

ERIC HUNTER, JR.: Yeah, I've been playing with him for a long time now and I think I learned early you just — sometimes I even get caught not being ready because he just whips it. But you just really got to be ready. We all know it. Coaches say it. Whenever he's on that block, I mean that's his game, he likes to pass the ball. So yeah, you just really got to stay ready because it's coming.

Q. On the key to getting stops to finish the game out...

ERIC HUNTER, JR.: I think it was just a team effort. I think we all did our part. I think this is probably one of the better games we had just talking to each other on defense. Even though it was loud in there, this was probably the best we did as far as communicating with each other and trying to be on the same page as much as we can as possible.

