Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Purdue Vs. Penn State
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Look inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 30 photos from Purdue's 69-61 win over Penn State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night.
Up next, the Boilermakers will face No. 7-seed Michigan State on Saturday, March 12 in the semifinals.
Purdue Vs. Penn State
Zach Edey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) grabs a rebound over Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Sasha Stefanovic
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) looks to pass the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward Greg Lee (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah Thompson
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mason Gillis
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (12) dribbles the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (12) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) blocks the shot of Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (12) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hunter Jr. and Jaden Ivey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts to a block shot in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) leaves a hand up for a made basket in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts to a made shot in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hunter Jr.
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) reacts to a block shot in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) grabs a rebound while Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts to a made shot in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mason Gillis
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) shoots the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Edey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball when Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Edey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) jumps to get the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Newman
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) shoots the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Newman
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) celebrates a made three in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hunter Jr.
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) reacts to his basket and a foul in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Edey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hunter Jr.
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) shoots the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
