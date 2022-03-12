Skip to main content
Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Purdue Vs. Penn State

Purdue defeats Penn State 69-61 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, and there are 30 pictures to show for it. Take a peek inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at the closeup action.

USA Today

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Look inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 30 photos from Purdue's 69-61 win over Penn State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night.

Up next, the Boilermakers will face No. 7-seed Michigan State on Saturday, March 12 in the semifinals.

Purdue Vs. Penn State

Zach Edey

USATSI_17877033

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) grabs a rebound over Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sasha Stefanovic

USATSI_17877026

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17877032

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17877030

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) looks to pass the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward Greg Lee (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thompson

USATSI_17877065

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Gillis

USATSI_17877064

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (12) dribbles the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17877062

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (12) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17877061

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) blocks the shot of Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (12) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hunter Jr. and Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey celebrates a play.

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts to a block shot in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17877067

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17877071

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) leaves a hand up for a made basket in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17877070

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts to a made shot in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hunter Jr.

USATSI_17877076

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) reacts to a block shot in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17877068

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) grabs a rebound while Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17877073

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts to a made shot in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17877874

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Gillis

USATSI_17877878

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) shoots the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

USATSI_17877876

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball when Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

USATSI_17877877

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17877879

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17877880

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17877881

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) jumps to get the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Newman

USATSI_17877912

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) shoots the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Newman

USATSI_17877913

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) celebrates a made three in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17877914

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17877915

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hunter Jr.

USATSI_17877916

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) reacts to his basket and a foul in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

USATSI_17877917

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17877918

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hunter Jr.

USATSI_17877919

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) shoots the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

  • PURDUE VS. PENN STATE LIVE BLOG: Purdue basketball makes its 2022 Big Ten Tournament debut Friday night against Penn State, looking for its first victory in the conference tourney since 2018. Here's our live blog, with all the news and views straight from press row. CLICK HERE. 
  • PENN STATE STUNS OHIO STATE: Penn State rallied from being down 13 points against Ohio State to claim victory in the second round of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament. The win sets up a matchup against Purdue in the quarterfinals. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE AIMING FOR BIG TEN TOURNEY TITLE: After falling short of its goal to win a conference regular-season title, Purdue basketball is preparing for a strong push in the Big Ten Tournament. The team tips off inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT HISTORY: Purdue has a 14-22 all-time record in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament. The Boilermakers won their first and only tournament championship in 2009. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE FAVORED TO WIN 2022 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT: Illinois and Wisconsin might be the top two seeds in this week's Big Ten Tournament, but it's the No. 3 seed — the Purdue Boilermakers — who are the odds-on-favorite to win the event, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. CLICK HERE
