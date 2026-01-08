Hot Shooting Streak for Purdue's Jack Benter Continues vs. Washington

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Snoop Dogg made the comment, "This [dude] don't miss," hhe wasn't talking about Purdue redshirt freshman Jack Benter. Well, at least we don't believe that's the case.

He might as well have been, though. Benter's hot shooting streak continued on Wednesday nigth as No. 5 Purdue defeated Washington 81-73 inside Mackey Arena. The Brownstown native made the only shot he took in the game, extending his streak to 14 consecutive makes.

Benter has not missed a shot in nearly a month, going 2-of-3 in Purdue's 79-59 victory over Marquette. He converted his final attempt in that game to start the streak.

Since then, the redshirt freshman went 4-of-4 against Auburn, 7-of-7 against Kent State, 1-of-1 against Wisconsin, and 1-of-1 against Washington. Per Purdue men's basketball stats on social media, 14 straight baskets is the third-longest streak in program history — but I'll talk more about that in just a minute.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter dunks | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Here's the breakdown of Benter's production in Purdue's last four games:

Opponent (Date) Jack Benter Shooting vs. Washington (Jan. 7) 1-of-1 (2 points) at Wisconsin (Jan. 3) 1-of-1 (2 points) vs. Kent State (Dec. 29) 7-of-7 (20 points) vs. #21 Auburn (Dec. 20) 4-of-4 (11 points)

For the season, Benter is shooting 60.4% from the floor and 60% from three-point range. He is averaging 5.7 points per game and has reached a double-digit scoring total in four games. Not bad for a redshirt freshman averaging 14.5 minutes per game.

In addition to his hot shooting streak, Benter is also averaging 3.4 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers this season.

Jacobsen set Purdue's record this season

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) dunks the ball | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This is apparently the year that records are getting broken in West Lafayette. Earlier this year, Daniel Jacobsen actually set the record for the most consecutive made field goals. The 7-foot-4 center made 21 straight baskets from Nov. 16 through Dec. 6.

Jacobsen's streak started with Purdue's win over Akron (4-of-5), and included games against Memphis (3-of-3), Texas Tech (4-of-4), Eastern Illinois (8-of-8), Rutgers (1-of-1), and Iowa State (4-of-6).

Here's a look at the current top three in Purdue's record book:

Daniel Jacobsen (2025-26) — 21 makes

George Faerber (1970-71) — 15 makes

Jack Benter (2025-26) — 14 makes

For the season, Jacobsen is averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He is shooting 68.9% from the field.

Can Benter catch Jacobsen's mark in the next few games? Will we have another record-breaking performance in the 2025-26 season?

Benter will have a chance to improve upon his shooting streak on Saturday afternoon, as Purdue hosts Penn State at Mackey Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

MAYER STEPS UP: When Braden Smith headed to the bench with three fouls in the first half vs. Washington, freshman Omer Mayer was called upon. He delivered in a big way. CLICK HERE

3 THOUGHTS FROM PURDUE VS WASHINGTON: Purdue got a late scare from Washington, but the fifth-ranked Boilermakers eventually pulled out an 81-73 victory. Here are a few quick thoughts from the win. CLICK HERE