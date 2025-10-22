Here's How Purdue Fans Can Meet Gene Keady Before Exhibition Game vs. Kentucky
Have you ever wanted to meet legendary Purdue basketball coach Gene Keady? Are you looking for a place to watch Friday night's exhibition game between the top-ranked Boilermakers and No. 9 Kentucky? You can do that all in one spot this weekend.
Ale Emporium in Castleton (located just outside of Indianapolis) is hosting a meet-and-greet with Keady on Friday, Oct. 24, allowing Purdue fans the opportunity to meet one of the iconic college baskebtall coaches. It will also host a watch party for the exhibition game.
Per Ale Emporium's Facebook page, Keady will be in attendance for a Play Hard Lager poster signing from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. ET. The Play Hard lager is a specialty beer created in Keady's honor by Sun King Brewery, also located in Indianapolis.
Immediately after the poster signing, fans can prepare to catch their first glimpse of the Boilermakers. Televisions will be tuned into SEC Network for Friday's exhibition game between Purdue and Kentucky. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.
It sounds like an outstanding way to spend an evening for fans of Purdue basketball.
Keady was the head coach at Purdue from 1980-2005, setting a program record with 512 career victories. The Boilermakers won six Big Ten regular season titles and reached the NCAA Tournament 17 times.
Keady was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year seven times and was the National Coach of the Year six times in his career. He is one of the most beloved figures in the history of Purdue athletics.
Details for meet and greet with Gene Keady
- What: Meet former Purdue coach Gene Keady/watch party for Purdue-Kentucky exhibition game
- Where: Ale Emporium in Castleton (8617 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis)
- When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
- Time: Meet and greet runs from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. ET. Watch party immediately follows, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. ET
What is the "Play Hard" lager?
In 2024, Sun King Brewery (Indianapolis) decided to create a beer honoring Keady's success at Purdue and induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.
Keady collaborated with Sun King Brewery and in October 2024, the "Play Hard" lager was launched. The name of the beer is an ode to the style of basketball Purdue played under the legendary coach, playing a physical style that relied heavily on defensive pressure.
During Keady's run, the words "Play Hard" were written on the backside of Purdue's practice shorts.
The poster of the "Play Hard" lager features a caricature of Keady during his coaching days at Purdue. It also features his signature, as well as the year of his Hall of Fame induction.
