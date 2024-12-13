How to Watch No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 17 Texas A&M in the Indy Classic
No. 11 Purdue will play No. 17 Texas A&M in the Indy Classic on Saturday. Key stats, coach information, top player, TV and radio information and more.
After playing a pair of Big Ten games in December, Purdue jumps back into nonconference play this weekend, traveling to Indianapolis for a showdown with Texas A&M.
The Boilermakers are 2-0 since the Indy Classic started in 2022. In 2022, they defeated Davidson and last year Purdue took down top-ranked Arizona. This will be Texas A&M's first appearance in the event.
Here's everything you need to know as Purdue and Texas A&M go head-to-head in Indianapolis on Saturday.
How to Watch No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 17 Texas A&M
- Who: No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers (8-2, 1-1 in Big Ten) vs. No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (8-2, 0-0 in SEC)
- What: Indy Classic
- When: Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. (18,345)
- TV: CBS
- TV Announcers: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Jon Rothstein (reporter).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE; SiriusXM 119 or 195.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackmon (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Texas A&M's 2023-24 season: Texas A&M finished last season with a 21-15 record, finishing in a tie for seventh place in the SEC (9-9). The Aggies reached the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Texas A&M advanced to the Round of 32 in March Madness.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (455-205).
- Texas A&M coach: Buzz Williams, 6th season at Texas A&M (105-64).
- Series record: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Texas A&M 3-1.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 11; Texas A&M is ranked No. 17.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 11; Texas A&M is ranked No. 18.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 17; Texas A&M is ranked No. 23.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 28; Texas A&M is ranked No. 32.
Texas A&M Aggies 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Wade Taylor IV (16.1 ppg, 4.5 apg, 3.5 rpg); Henry Coleman III (10.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg); Manny Obaseki (7.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Solomon Washington (5.8 rpg, 6.2 rpg); Andersson Garcia (5.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg); Jace Carter (5.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Tyrece Radford (16.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.6 apg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Zhuric Phelps (13.0 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2.2 spg); Pharrel Payne (6.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.9 bpg); CJ Wilcher (3.9 ppg, 34.4% 3-pt).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (13.2 ppg, 8.8 apg, 4.8 rpg); Flether Loyer (13.7 ppg, 1.9 apg, 52.5% 3-point); Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.5 apg); Myles Colvin (7.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Cam Heide (6.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 48% 3-pt).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg); CJ Cox (4.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Buzz Williams, Texas A&M: Williams is in his sixth season at Texas A&M and his 18th season overall as a head coach. He took over the Aggies ahead of the 2019-20 season and has already been named the SEC Coach of the Year twice (2020, 2023). Texas A&M has reached the postseason each of the last three years under Williams, appearing in the NIT in 2022 and making the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and 2024. Prior to his arrival at Texas A&M, Williams had stops at New Orleans, Marquette and Virginia Tech as a head coach. He was the leader at New Orleans for just one season (2006-07). Then, he took the job at Marquette in 2008, where he spent the next six seasons. He guided the Golden Eagles to a 139-69 record and five NCAA Tournament appearances. Williams then took the job at Virginia Tech, where he stayed from 2014-19. In that time, the Hokies went 100-69 with three NCAA Tournament appearances and one NIT trip. Williams has accumulated a 358-219 record in his 18 seasons and has earned10 March Madness appearances.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
