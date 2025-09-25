NFL Announcers Week 5: Who Is Calling Each Game on TV and Radio?
Though it seems like just yesterday that the Packers and Cowboys tied 40-40 in a thrilling Sunday Night Football shootout, a new week is already here. And, as always, it's going to be a good one.
For starters, we'll have the Browns and Vikings facing off in London at 9:30 a.m. ET, a nice follow-up to the league's first game in Ireland last week. Then, on Sunday night, Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs will return to Buffalo for the first time since he was traded, as young QB Drake Maye will square off against the MVP signal-caller to whom he has been compared. And finally, on Monday, we'll see if the Chiefs can improve to a winning record with a victory over the Jaguars, who are, perhaps surprisingly, cruising at 3-1.
As for who is calling this weekend of excitement on both TV and radio, well, we've got all the deets, including those for tonight's Thursday Night Football showdown, laid out for you below.
Thursday, Oct. 2
49ers @ Rams—8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
TV: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
San Francisco Radio: Guy Haberman, Justin Allegri, Troy Clardy, Carlos Ramirez, and Jack Smith (all rotating play-by-play announcers), Tim Ryan (analyst) KSAN 107.7 The Bone, KSFO 810 AM
Los Angeles Radio (Rams): J.B. Long (play-by-play), Maurice Jones-Drew (analyst), D'Marco Farr (sideline) ESPN LA 710 AM
Sunday, Oct. 5 (9:30 a.m.)
Vikings vs. Browns—9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network
TV: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)
Twin Cities Radio: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Berchich (analyst), Ben Leber (analyst), Tatum Everett (sideline) KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM
Cleveland Radio: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (analyst), Je'Rod Cherry (sideline) 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX and ESPN 850
Sunday, Oct. 5 (1 p.m. ET)
Texans @ Ravens—1 p.m. ET, CBS
TV: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Houston Radio: Marc Vandermeer (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), John Harris (sideline) SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM
Baltimore Radio: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst) WBAL (1090 AM), 98Rock (97.9 FM)
Dolphins @ Panthers—1 p.m. ET, Fox
TV: Eric Collins, (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)
Miami Radio: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (analyst) BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WIOD 610-AM
Charlotte Radio: Jim Szoke (play-by-play), Kurt Coleman (analyst), Kevin Donnalley (analyst), Kristen Balboni (sideline) 99.7 FM The Fox
Raiders @ Colts—1 p.m. ET, Fox
TV: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)
Las Vegas Radio: JT The Brick (analyst), Eric Allen (analyst), Matt Millen (analyst) KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Indianapolis Radio: Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (analyst), Larra Overton (sideline) 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM and 97.1 FM
Giants @ Saints—1 p.m. ET, CBS
TV: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)
New York Radio: Bob Papa (play-by-play), Carl Banks (analyst), Howard Cross (sideline) WFAN 101.9 FM
New Orleans Radio: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline) WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Cowboys @ Jets—1 p.m. ET, Fox
TV: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
Dallas Radio: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Baby Laufenberg (analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline) 105.3 The Fan
New York Radio: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst) Q104.3 FM
Broncos @ Eagles—1 p.m. ET, CBS
TV: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Denver Radio: Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), Susie Wargin (sideline) KOA 94.1 FM
Philadelphia Radio: Merrill Reese (play-by-play), Mike Quick (analyst), Devan Kaney (sideline) SportsRadio 94WIP
Sunday, Oct. 5 (4 p.m.)
Titans @ Cardinals—4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
TV: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
Nashville Radio: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Dave Mczginnis (analyst), Will Boling (sideline), Amie Wells (sideline) WGFX 104.5 FM
Phoenix/Glendale Radio: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline) Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
Bucs @ Seahawks—4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
TV: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
Tampa Radio: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), TJ Rives (sideline) 98 Rock
Seattle Radio: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst), Jen Mueller (sideline) Seattle Sports 710AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Lions @ Bengals—4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)
Detroit Radio: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst) 97.1 FM The Ticket
Cincinnati Radio: Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Dave Lapham (analyst) 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN
Commanders @ Chargers—4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
TV: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
D.C. Radio: Bram Weinstein (play-by-play), London Fletcher (analyst), Logan Paulsen (analyst) BIG 100 WBIG-FM
Los Angeles Radio: Matt Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (analyst), Shannon Farren (sideline) KFI AM-640
Sunday, Oct. 5 (8 p.m.)
Patriots @ Bills—8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
TV: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
Boston Radio: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (analyst) 98.5 The Sports Hub
Buffalo Radio: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (color analyst) and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter) WGR550/550 AM
Monday, Oct. 6
Chiefs @ Jaguars—8:15 p.m ET, ESPN/ABC
TV: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline), Laura Rutledge (sideline)
Kansas City Radio: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (analyst), Josh Klinger (sideline) 96.5 The Fan
Jacksonville Radio: Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (analyst) and Bucky Brooks (sideline) 1010 XL & 92.5 FM and 99.9 FM Gator Country