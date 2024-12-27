How to Watch No. 21 Purdue vs. Toledo
Purdue returns home to Mackey Arena on Sunday to host Toledo. Here are the key stats, top players, television and radio information for the matchup.
It's been a long time since Purdue has played a game in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers haven't been in front of their home crowd since Dec. 8, defeating Maryland 83-78 in a Big Ten game.
On Sunday, Purdue returns to Mackey Arena for its final nonconference game of the 2024-25 campaign. The Boilers are also looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losses to Texas A&M and Auburn.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's matchup:
How to watch No. 21 Purdue vs. Toledo
- Who: No. 21 Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 1-1 in Big Ten) vs. Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 in MAC)
- What: Nonconference game
- When: Sunday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: TBD
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Toledo's 2023-24 season: Toledo finished the season with a 20-12 record and a 14-4 mark in the MAC. The Rockets won a fourth consecutive MAC regular season title but lost in the quarterfinal round of the MAC Tournament. The Rockets were not selected to play in the NIT, despite having another strong regular season.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (455-207).
- Toledo coach: Todd Kowalczyk, 15th season at Toledo (284-186).
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 16; Toledo is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 25; Toledo is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 27; Toledo is ranked No. 214.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 36; Toledo is ranked No. 223.
Toledo Rockets 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Sonny Wilson (15.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.3 apg); Sam Lewis (13.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 50% 3-pt); Javan Simmons (11.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.5 apg); Andre Lorentsson (5.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Bryce Ford (5.0 ppg, 40% 3-pt).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Dante Maddox Jr. (15.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.4 spg); Ra'Heim Moss (15.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.7 spg); Tyler Cochran (14.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Isaiah Adams (10.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.2 spg); Seth Hubbard (9.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.4 apg); Jaylan Ouwinga (5.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (12.9 ppg, 8.3 apg, 4.7 rpg); Fletcher Loyer (13.3 ppg, 1.9 apg, 45.7% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (17.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.3 apg); Myles Colvin (6.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Cam Heide (6.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 43.3% 3-pt).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg); CJ Cox (5.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Todd Kowalczyk, Toledo: Kowalczyk is in his 15th season as the coach at Toledo and has enjoyed tremendous success in the MAC. He has led the Rockets to five MAC regular season titles since taking the job in 2010, and is a two-time MAC Coach of the Year (2021 and 2023). Although the Rockets have won their league five times, they are still awaiting their first NCAA Tournament appearance under Kowalczyk. Toledo has made five NIT appearances. Before taking the job at Toledo, Kowalczyk was the coach at Green Bay from 2002-10. In 23 seasons as a head coach, Kowalczyk has accumulated a 420-198 record.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
