How to Watch Purdue's Game with Northwestern; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue's solid start to this season has been done despite dealing with a handful of injuries. So Matt Painter and the Boilermakers are thrilled to have a full complement of players for Saturday's game with Northwestern.

Sasha Stefanovic is back after missing three games because of COVID, and the Big Ten's three-point shooting leader should be a huge help. He's been averaging 11.1 points per game.

Here's everything you need to know about Purdue's game with Northwestern on Saturday:

Who: Northwestern Wildcats (6-9, 3-8 in the Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-7, 7-5 in the Big Ten).

Northwestern Wildcats (6-9, 3-8 in the Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-7, 7-5 in the Big Ten). When : 4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 6

: 4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 6 Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind. Latest Line: Purdue is favored by 8 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Purdue is favored by 8 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 11 a.m. on Saturday. Poll rankings: Purdue made it into the Associated Press top-25 poll this week for the first time since the preseason poll in 2019. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 24. They aren't ranked in the Coaches Poll, but would be No. 27. Northwestern is not ranked.

Purdue made it into the Associated Press top-25 poll this week for the first time since the preseason poll in 2019. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 24. They aren't ranked in the Coaches Poll, but would be No. 27. Northwestern is not ranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 23 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving up a spot despite the loss to Maryland on Tuesday. Northwestern is ranked No. 74.

Purdue is ranked No. 23 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving up a spot despite the loss to Maryland on Tuesday. Northwestern is ranked No. 74. Last time out: Purdue let a five-point lead slip away late and lost to Maryland 61-60 on Tuesday night in College Park. Northwestern lost to Rutgers 64-56 last Sunday, its eighth straight loss in the Big Ten.

Purdue let a five-point lead slip away late and lost to Maryland 61-60 on Tuesday night in College Park. Northwestern lost to Rutgers 64-56 last Sunday, its eighth straight loss in the Big Ten. Series history: Purdue leads the overall series, 132-46.

Purdue leads the overall series, 132-46. Last meeting: Purdue won the last meeting on Feb. 1, 2020, winning 61-58.

Purdue won the last meeting on Feb. 1, 2020, winning 61-58. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Brandon Gaudin and Len Elmore

Brandon Gaudin and Len Elmore Radio: Purdue Radio Network

Purdue Radio Network Announcers: Rob Blackmon and Bobby Riddell

Here are three things I want to see from the Boilermakers in Saturday's game against the Northwestern Wildcats:

1. Attack with a full roster

Purdue has played with a full roster only 10 times in 19 games this far this season, and they should have everyone ready to go Saturday now that junior guard Sasha Stefanovic is back after being out 17 days with COVID.

Stefanovic is the Big Ten's leader in three-point percentage (.456), which ranks ninth nationally. Outside of the second half of the Minnesota game, they shot just 17 percent from three in his absence. It will be good to have him back, if only to better spread the floor. For the full story on his return, CLICK HERE

2. Milestone night for Painter?

Purdue coach Matt Painter needs one win for 350 in his 16th year at Purdue and one win for 175 victories in Big Ten play. With the Boilers favored, it should happen. Purdue has also won eight straight against Northwestern

With Purdue entering the Associated Press top-25 poll this week, the Boilermakers have been nationally-ranked in six straight seasons, the longest streak in school history. Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Purdue has been ranked in 71 of 109 Associated Press top-25 polls, putting them No. 10 in the nation for weeks ranked.

It's been a good stretch under Painter. Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Purdue has the most wins in the Big Ten (61). Michigan State is next at 58. And Purdue has been really good at home, posting a 52-9 home record in Big Ten play since the 2014-15 season. Since that year, only Michigan has beaten the Boilermakers twice at Mackey Arena. There are five Big Ten teams – Michigan State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Northwestern – that haven't won at all at Mackey during those six seasons.

3. Don't let Wildcats get hot

Northwestern has lost eight games in a row, which is surprising considering how good they looked in open the Big Ten season with three straight wins, beating Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State.

Even though they haven't found a way to get in the win column, they have all sorts of dangerous weapons that can get hot and take over a game. Boo Buie had 30 against Michigan State, Miller Kopp had 23 against Ohio State and Chase Audige had 17 against Indiana, all in the second half.

"They have a very versatile group,'' Painter said.