How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern in Week 8
It's hard to believe we're already at the midway point of the college football season. On Saturday, Purdue and Northwestern will meet in Evanston. The two teams are coming off emotional games from a week ago, but for different reasons.
Northwestern pulled off a thrilling upset of Penn State in State College. Purdue blew a fourth-quarter lead to Minnesota and remains winless in Big Ten play. Will last week's games impact Saturday's contest?
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's clash between the Boilermakers and Wildcats.
Purdue (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference Game
- When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill. (12,023 capacity)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst), Rhett Lewis (sideline).
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); SiriusXM Ch. 372; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sidelines), Rob Blackman (producer).
- Spread: Northwestern is a 2.5-point favorite via FanDuel as of Thursday, Oct. 16.
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Northwestern 53-35-1.
- Last meeting: Northwestern defeated Purdue 26-20 (OT) on Nov. 2, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium.
- Weather: Conditions could be awfully wet in Evanston on Saturday. Per weather.com, there is an 80% chance of rain, with a 50% chance of rain at kickoff. The high is expected to be 68 degrees, and the low is projected at 59 degrees. Wind is expected to range from 5 to 12 miles per hour out of the southwest. Gusts could get as high as 26 miles per hour.
Team Stats
Offense
Offensive statistics
Northwestern Wildcats
Purdue Boilermakers
Scoring
23.3 ppg
26.5 ppg
Rushing yards
183.2 ypg
138.2 ypg
Passing yards
181.3 ypg
270.5 ypg
Total yards
364.5 ypg
408.7 ypg
Turnovers
9
12
3rd down conversion %
48.10%
42.68%
Red zone conversion %
90.00%
72.00%
Defense
Defensive statistics
Northwestern Wildcats
Purdue Boilermakers
Scoring defense
17.7 ppg
29.3 ppg
Rush defense
145.0 ypg
129.3 ypg
Pass defense
160.3 ypg
245.7 ypg
Total defense
305.3 ypg
375.0 ypg
Takeaways
4
2
Opp. 3rd down %
42.47%
35.62%
Opp. red zone %
86.67%
82.61%
Players to Watch
Purdue Boilermakers
- Ryan Browne, QB — Browne remains the leader of Purdue's offense, but he's endured a bit of a roller coaster season. He has thrown for 1,541 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Browne has shown flashes of brilliance, but has also made some critical mistakes. Still, he's a threat to move the ball through the air and on the ground and is the heartbeat of the Boilermakers' offense.
- Myles Slusher, DB — Slusher seems to be gaining confidence as the season continues. He's been responsible for both of Purdue's takeaways this season, forcing a fumble against Notre Dame and intercepting a pass against Minnesota. His 43 tackles rank third on the team, and he's broken up three passes. Slusher is starting to become a playmaker for the secondary.
- Michael Jackson, III, WR — Purdue has several skilled wide receivers, but Jackson has been the most consistent this season. He leads the team in receptions and yardage, hauling in 36 passes for 354 yards. It's been a while since catching a touchdown pass, with his lone score coming in the season opener against Ball State. He's had at least 49 receiving yards in five of Purdue's first six games.
- Charles Nunnally IV, DE — Nunnally has been a disruptor in the backfield, tallying a team-high four sacks to go along with 5.5 tackles. He's also totaled four quarterback hurries and has recorded 17 total stops on the season. Nunnally has been Purdue's most effective player on the defensive line in 2025.
Northwestern Wildcats
- Caleb Komolafe, RB — Komolafe has been one of the top-10 running backs in the Big Ten through the first half of the season, racking up 416 yards and scoring five touchdowns. He's been incredibly consistent and has churned out 4.38 yards per carry in six games. Komolafe had his lone 100-yard game against UCLA, totaling 119 yards and a touchdown in a 17-14 victory.
- Griffin Wilde, WR — It's crazy, but Wilde has four times more receiving yardage than any other receiver on Northwestern's roster this season. He's accounted for 469 receiving yards, while the second-best receiver, Hayden Eligon II, has just 115 yards. Wilde had a big day in Northwestern's 22-21 road win over Penn State, catching seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.
- Mac Uihlein, LB — Northwestern, which has been known for producing great linebackers, and Uihlein is the latest example. He can do everything on a football field, already accounting for 45 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Uihlein is more than just a sure tackler; he's also a playmaker for the Wildcats' defense.
- Aidan Hubbard, DL — Hubbard has been solid along the defensive line for the Wildcats this season, although they have struggled to create pressure and get stops in the backfield. Hubbard is responsible for 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two quarterback hurries this year.
The Coaches
Barry Odom, Purdue
Odom is in his first year at Purdue after a successful two-year run at UNLV. The Rebels won 20 games in the past two seasons, reaching the Mountain West Championship Game each of the last two years. It was an impressive turnaround for a program that has struggled to find and sustain success over the course of its history.
Now, Odom comes to Purdue hoping to turn things around in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers ended the 2024 campaign with a 1-11 record. Although many would consider this a rebuilding project, Odom has refused to use that terminology with his team.
This year will be Odom's seventh as a college head coach. He was at Missouri from 2016-19, posting a 25-25 record and reaching a bowl game twice in that span. As an assistant coach, Odom has worked at Missouri (2003-15) and Arkansas (2020-22).
- Overall record — 46-37
- Record at Purdue — 2-4
David Braun, Northwestern
Braun is in his third season at Northwestern, taking over the program before the 2023 campaign. He was thrown into the fire, as he was named interim head coach following the termination of Pat Fitzgerald. Through his first 31 games, he's done an excellent job providing the program with stability.
In his first year on the job, Braun led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record, which included a win over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. He was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year and was offered a contract to become the full-time leader in Evanston.
Last season, Northwestern took a step back, finishing with a 4-8 record. The program has responded nicely this year, off to a 4-2 start, which includes a road win over Northwestern.
Braun spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Northern Iowa and was the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State from 2019 through 2022. Before taking over at Northwestern, he was initially hired to be the team's defensive coordinator.
- Overall record — 16-15
- Record at Northwestern — 16-15
Preview and Prediction
Northwestern has been a pleasant surprise in the Big Ten so far, sitting at 4-2 and picking up a huge road win over Penn State in State College. The Wildcats have done it primarily on the defensive end, but they have playmakers in Griffin Wilde at receiver and Caleb Komolafe at running back.
Purdue, on the other hand, is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Minnesota, blowing a 20-13 fourth-quarter lead last weekend. The Boilermakers remain winless in conference play and have a four-game losing streak. Turnovers and ill-timed penalties have really hindered Odom's team in conference play.
Weather conditions could play a major factor this weekend. Purdue has made a living by throwing the football, which could be an issue in rainy and chilly conditions in Evanston. Northwestern's offense is in a better spot, utilizing its rushing attack to move the football down the field.
The Boilermakers have struggled with turnovers and penalties this season, and it's critical to avoid those mistakes in a game like this. So far, Purdue hasn't been able to play a clean game against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern has had its struggles at times, but the Wildcats have made fewer mistakes, especially when it comes to penalties.
I think that's going to biggest difference in Saturday's game, and what ultimately gives Northwestern a slim advantage over Purdue.
- Score prediction — Northwestern 23, Purdue 21
