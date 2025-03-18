How to Watch No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point in 2025 NCAA Basketball Tournament
On Thursday, No. 4 Purdue and No. 13 High Point will meet in one of the first games of the 2025 NCAA Tournament to begin March Madness. Both teams have enjoyed plenty of success this season, which should create an intriguing matchup to start the tournament.
Purdue is making its 10th consecutive visit to the NCAA Tournament, and it's the eighth straight time the Boilermakers have earned a top-four seed. High Point is making its first appearance in March Madness in program history.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's NCAA Tournament clash between the Boilers and Panthers.
How to watch No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point
- Who: No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (22-11, 13-7 in Big Ten) vs. No. 13 High Point Panthers (29-5, 14-2 in Big South)
- What: 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament — First Round (Midwest Region)
- When: Thursday, March 20 at 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. (14,000)
- TV: truTV
- TV Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
- Purdue Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Purdue Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- National Radio: SiriusXM Channel 202 or 209; App 964.
- National Radio Announcers: Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Jordan Cornette (analyst).
- Purdue Coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (469-214).
- High Point Coach: Alan Huss, 2nd season at High Point (56-14).
- Series History: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. High Point 1-0.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 22; High Point is ranked No. 22.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 22; High Point is ranked No. 22.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 19; High Point is ranked No. 84.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 19; High Point is ranked No. 82.
High Point 2024-25 roster
Top players
- Kezza Giffa (Sr.) —14.8 ppg; 2.5 rpg; 2.5 apg
- D'Maurian Williams (Sr.) — 13.5 ppg; 3.4 rpg; 2.3 apg; 39.8% 3-pt
- Kimani Hamilton (Jr.) — 13.4 ppg; 4.7 rpg; 2.3 apg
- Bobby Pettiford (Sr.) — 8.9 ppg; 2.4 rpg; 3.4 apg; 42.1% 3-pt
- Chase Johnston (Sr.) — 7.0 ppg; 1.8 rpg; 43.5% 3-pt
- Abdoulaye Thiam (Jr.) — 6.0 ppg; 1.3 rpg
- Simon Hildebrandt (Jr.) — 5.6 ppg; 3.1 rpg
- Juslin Bodo Bodo (So.) — 5.3 ppg; 8.4 rpg; 1.4 bpg
- Terry Anderson (Sr.) — 4.6 ppg; 2.9 rpg; 1.0 apg
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
Top players
- Trey Kaufman-Renn (Jr.) — 20.2 ppg; 6.2 rpg; 2.2 apg
- Braden Smith (Jr.) — 16.1 ppg; 8.7 apg; 4.6 rpg; 2.2 spg; 38.4% 3-pt
- Fletcher Loyer (Jr.) —13.8 ppg; 2.2 rpg; 46.4% 3-pt
- CJ Cox (Fr.) — 5.9 ppg; 2.8 rpg; 38.5% 3-pt
- Myles Colvin (So.) — 5.3 ppg; 2.5 rpg
- Caleb Furst (Sr.) — 4.3 ppg; 3.6 rpg
- Camden Heide (So.) — 4.3 ppg; 3.4 rpg
- Gicarri Harris (Fr.) — 4.0 ppg; 1.6 rpg
By the numbers
82.2 — High Point is averaging 82.2 points per game this season, an average that ranks 18th nationally this season. The Panthers have scored 80 points or more in 21 games during the 2024-25 campaign.
8.7 — Purdue guard Braden Smith is dishing out 8.7 assists per game this season, an average that ranks second in the country.
10.4 — Both Purdue and High Point have taken care of the basketball this season, averaging just 10.4 turnovers per contest. That mark ranks among the top-50 in the NCAA for the year.
49.4 — Throughout the 2024-25 season, High Point has been one of the top-shooting teams in the country. The Panthers have the nation's seventh-best field goal percentage on the year, connecting at a 49.4% clip.
20.2 — Averaging 20.2 points per game this season, Purdue junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is the nation's 14th-leading scorer and ranked second in the Big Ten. His 59.9% field goal percentage ranks 13th.
268 — Purdue's opponents are shooting the basketball at a 45.5% clip of on the season. That ranks 268th nationally this season. The Boilermakers have struggled particularly with their two-point defense.
Meet the coaches
- Alan Huss, High Point: Huss is in his second season at High Point and has done a fantastic job in his short time with the program. The Panthers have won the Big South regular season title in back-to-back seasons and earned the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2025 with a victory in the Big South Tournament. Prior to his arrival at High Point, Huss was an assistant coach at New Mexico (2014-17) and then worked at Creighton under Greg McDermott (2017-23). While at Creighton, he also worked alongside current Purdue assistant coach Paul Lusk. Huss also has ties to Indiana, serving as the head coach at Culver Military Academy (2007-10) and La Lumiere preparatory school (2010-14). At La Lumiere, he coached former Purdue standout Rapheal Davis. Huss also played at Creighton from 1997-2001, where he played under current Oregon coach Dana Altman.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
BOILERS AMONG CBB ELITE: With a 10th straight NCAA Tournament appearance and receiving a top-four seed for the eighth consecutive time, Purdue is among the elite college basketball teams. CLICK HERE
PURDUE TRIES TO RECAPTURE DEFENSIVE SUCCESS: For the last month, Purdue's defense has really struggled. The Boilermakers are hoping to recapture some of that intensity, especially with a matchup against a high-scoring High Point team in the NCAA Tournament ahead. CLICK HERE