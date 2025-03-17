Purdue Continues Making History with NCAA Tournament Berths, High Seeding
Purdue's continued success over the last decade on the hardwood has put the program among the elites in college basketball. Not many have enjoyed the frequent NCAA Tournament appearances and high seeds that the Boilermakers have received consistently.
On Selection Sunday, Purdue heard its name called once again. This year, the Boilermakers head to March Madness as a No. 4 seed, playing No. 13 seed High Point in the opening round of the tournament.
It marks the 10th consecutive year in which Purdue has made the 68-team field, one of just four schools that has secured a spot in the bracket each of the last 10 seasons (excluding 2020, when the tournament was canceled). The other programs include Kansas, Michigan State and Gonzaga.
Additionally, Purdue has earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last eight seasons (not including 2020). No other program currently has more than four straight seasons with a top-four seed in March Madness.
Arizona and Tennessee have each earned a top-four seed each of the past four seasons, while Alabama and Houston have received those seeds in the last three years.
Purdue heads into the NCAA Tournament with a 22-11 record. Last year, the Boilermakers reached the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.
Can Matt Painter's team make another deep run this March?
