How to Watch No. 2 Purdue's Basketball Game With Iowa On Friday Night

No. 2 Purdue will clash with Iowa for its Big Ten opener Friday night at Mackey Arena. Both teams enter the matchup with a 7-0 record and rank as the top scoring offenses in all of college basketball.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 2-ranked Purdue basketball program finishes a three-game homestand Friday night, taking on an undefeated Iowa team at Mackey Arena. The game will be the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Friday's game features the top-two scoring offenses in the country, with Iowa ranking first and Purdue second. The Boilermakers enter the matchup at 7-0 for just the third time under head coach Matt Painter. A win over Iowa would give Purdue just its fifth 8-0 start since 1940.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday:

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes at Purdue Boilermakers

Who: Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0) at No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0)

Purdue is an 11.5-point favorite over Iowa, according to the website. The over/under is 160.5. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Iowa was 22-9 a year ago, and 15-7 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes lost to Oregon 95-80 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue-Iowa series history

Purdue leads the all-time series 92-77. Purdue vs. Iowa: Purdue has won 10 of its last 11 home games against Iowa. The lone loss was a Jan. 2, 2016, matchup in which Purdue led by 17 at halftime. In each of the last 12 meetings, including Friday, at least one team has been ranked in the top 25 at the time of the meeting.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Florida State at Mackey Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Jaden Ivey led the team with 18 points and was one of five Boilermakers to score in double figures. CLICK HERE

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 362-184 record at Purdue, and is 387-189 overall. He is 180-109 in Big Ten games.

Projected starters

Projected Purdue starters: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Caleb Furst (6-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard).

