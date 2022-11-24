How to Watch No. 24 Purdue's Matchup Against West Virginia in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Purdue basketball hits the road for the first time in the 2022-23 season, gearing up for a matchup with West Virginia on Thursday in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament.

Thursday night's matchup is scheduled to tipoff at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN2. The program is 22-6 in tournament contests dating back to 2014.

Depending on the result of the game, the team will move on to play either No. 6 Gonzaga or Portland State. After the Thanksgiving weekend event, the Boilermakers will head to Tallahassee, Fla., to play Florida State in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge.

"The travel will be a little bit different for everybody, depending on where you're coming from" Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "And then what happens afterward, we have the quick turnaround. Fly back here then fly to Florida.

"It's part of it, it's not something that can't be accomplished in terms of having success on both of those trips, but it does get a little dicey at times. You just have to worry about the game in front of you."

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup, including TV information and a look at West Virginia coach Bob Huggins.

How to watch 2022 Phil Knight Legacy: No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Who: No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers What: The first game away from Mackey Arena for the Purdue basketball team.

The first game away from Mackey Arena for the Purdue basketball team. When: 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24.

10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24. Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore.

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 TV Announcers: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas Radio: Ch. 372 (SiriusXM), Ch. 372 (SXM App)

Ch. 372 (SiriusXM), Ch. 372 (SXM App) Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott (producer)

Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott (producer) Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the team defeated Yale and Texas before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. West Virginia went 16-17 and 4-14 in the Big 12 Conference.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Matt Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 387-192 overall record with the program, including a 194-115 mark in the Big Ten. With just 13 more victories, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

West Virginia: Bob Huggins is in his 16th season at the helm for West Virginia. He boasts a 330-198 overall record with the program and has brought the Mountaineers to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four in 2010.

Huggins began his head coaching career at Walsh in 1980 and has since mounted 920 career wins as a college basketball coach.

