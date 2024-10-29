How to Watch No. 14 Purdue's Exhibition Game vs. Grand Valley State
Purdue will play its second exhibition game of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday evening, hosting Division II program Grand Valley State. It will be the first time the Boilermakers have stepped on the hardwood at Mackey Arena this season.
On Saturday, Purdue dropped a charity exhibition game to Creighton, falling 93-87. The Boilermakers had plenty of offense, but coach Matt Painter is eager to see defensive improvement from his club moving forward.
Here's how you can catch Purdue's exhibition game vs. Grand Valley State on Wednesday night.
How to watch No.1 4 Purdue vs. Grand Valley State
- Who: No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) vs. Grand Valley State Lakers (0-0)
- What: Exhibition game
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)
- TV: Big Ten-Plus (Fans can purchase Big Ten-plus annually for $89.99, or pay by the month at the price of $12.99. You can download the Big Ten-plus app on Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox, iPhones, iPads and Android phones or tablets. You can also access it at bigtenplus.com).
- TV Announcers: Max Bury (play-by-play), Craig Combs (analyst), Ellie Fideli (reporter).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackmon (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer)
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Grand Valley State's 2023-24 season: Grand Valley State ended last season with a 16-15 overall record and an 11-7 mark in the GLIAC. The Lakers reached the championship game of the GLIAC Tournament.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (447-203).
- Grand Valley State coach: Cornell Mann, 3rd season at Grand Valley State (34-27).
- Series history: Purdue and Grand Valley State have never played. Wednesday night's game will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Preseason rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 14; Grand Valley State (N/A)
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 13; Grand Valley State (N/A)
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 10; Grand Valley State (N/A)
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 Roster
- Key returnees: Braden Smith (12.0 ppg, 7.5 apg); Flether Loyer (10.3 ppg, 44.4% 3-point); Trey Kaufman-Renn (6.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Myles Colvin (3.3 ppg); Cam Heide (3.3 ppg).
- Key departures: Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers: Daniel Jacobsen (7-foot-4 center); Gicarri Harris (6-foot-3 guard); C.J. Cox (6-foot-3 guard); Jack Benter (6-foot-5 guard); Raleigh Burgess (6-foot-11 forward).
Meet the coaches
- Cornell Mann, Grand Valley State: Mann enteres his third season at Grand Valley State and has posted a record of 34-27 during his time. Last year, he guided the Lakers to a 16-15 record, which included an 11-7 mark in GLIAC play. GVSU reached the championship game of the conference tournament, falling to Ferris State. Prior to his arrival at Grand Valley State, Mann was an assistant coach under former Boilermaker Cuonzo Martin at Missouri. Mann was a member of Martin's staff from 2017-21.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
