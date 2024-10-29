Purdue-Creighton Charity Exhibition Game Raises $150K for Disaster Relief
Saturday's charity exhibition game between Purdue and Creighton brought in $150,000 in disaster relief funds, which was donated the United Way of the Midlands Disaster Relief Fund, per Creighton's website.
In August, the two schools agreed to play a charity exhibition game that would raise money to help aid disaster that hit Omaha and the surrounding areas in April. Tornadoes swept across the region, causing more than $2 billion worth of damage.
"The game will benefit the United Way of the Midlands Disaster Relief Fund after destructive tornadoes ravaged Omaha and surrounding areas on April 26th, 2024," the release fromPurdueSports.com read back in August.. "The tornadoes, including Nebraska's first EF-4 tornado in almost 10 years, caused an estimated 2.1 billion dollars worth of damage."
Creighton defeated Purdue 93-87 in Saturday's exhibition game. Boilermakers junior guard Braden Smith was outstanding in the game, scoring 31 points. Creighton's Pop Isaacs led the Bluejays in scoring, rackng up 24 points in the contest.
Purdue still has one exhibition game remaining on the schedule, playing Grand Valley State on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Then, the Boilermakers will get the regular season underway, hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday, Nov. 4.
Creighton opens regular season play on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against Texas-Rio Grand Valley.
