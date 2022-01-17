How to Watch No. 7 Purdue Basketball Against No. 25 Illinois on Monday

CHAMPAGNE, Ill. — The No. 7-ranked Purdue basketball team is looking for its third straight victory in Big Ten play and second on the road when it takes on No. 25 Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champagne, Illinois.

It's an early tip off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, scheduled for noon ET. The Boilermakers are looking to end a three-game losing streak against the Fighting Illini and record their first win in Champaign since the 2017-18 season.

Purdue enters the matchup with a 14-2 overall record, while Illinois is 13-3, including a perfect 6-0 mark in the conference. The Illini have won six games in a row, all by double-digits.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Who: No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (14-2) vs. No. 25 Fighting Illini (13-3)

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Point Spread: Purdue enters the game as a 2-point underdog against Illinois, according to SISportsBook.com . The over/under is 150.5.

Purdue enters the game as a 2-point underdog against Illinois, according to . The over/under is 150.5. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Illinois was 24-7 a year ago and 16-4 in the Big Ten Conference.

Purdue is ranked No. 7 in Week 10 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Illinois is ranked No. 25 Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 6 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Illinois is ranked No. 11 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Illinois Series History

Series history: Monday's contest with Illinois marks the 193rd meeting between the two teams, with Purdue holding a 102-90 series advantage. The Illini have won three games in a row.

Monday's contest with Illinois marks the 193rd meeting between the two teams, with Purdue holding a 102-90 series advantage. The Illini have won three games in a row. Purdue vs. Illinois: To show how competitive this series has been, the margin of difference in points scored in the 192 previous games is 19 points (Purdue 11,103; Illinois 11,084).

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Nebraska at Mackey Arena 92-65 on Friday, Jan. 14.

Purdue defeated Nebraska at Mackey Arena 92-65 on Friday, Jan. 14. Illinois' last game: Illinois defeated Michigan 68-53 on Friday.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 369-186 record at Purdue, and is 394-191 overall. He is 183-111 in Big Ten games.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

TREVION WILLIAMS OPENS UP ABOUT RETURNING TO PURDUE: Purdue forward Trevion Williams joined Sasha Stefanovic for this week's episode of Sasha Live! at Mad Mushroom Pizza. The senior spoke about his experiences testing the NBA waters and his decision to return to a Boilermakers program that he believes is building something special this season. CLICK HERE

Purdue forward Trevion Williams joined Sasha Stefanovic for this week's episode of Sasha Live! at Mad Mushroom Pizza. The senior spoke about his experiences testing the NBA waters and his decision to return to a Boilermakers program that he believes is building something special this season. JADEN IVEY CAME FIRED UP FOR GAME AGAINST NEBRASKA: Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey played with a chip on his shoulder in a 92-65 victory over Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half while also registering a team-high five assists. The team takes on No. 25 Illinois on the road Monday. CLICK HERE

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey played with a chip on his shoulder in a 92-65 victory over Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half while also registering a team-high five assists. The team takes on No. 25 Illinois on the road Monday. FAST START PROPELS PURDUE IN WIN OVER NEBRASKA: The No. 7-ranked Purdue basketball team scored 28 points on 17 Nebraska turnovers leading to a 27-point rout Friday Mackey Arena. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the way with 22 points to go along with nine rebounds. CLICK HERE

The No. 7-ranked Purdue basketball team scored 28 points on 17 Nebraska turnovers leading to a 27-point rout Friday Mackey Arena. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the way with 22 points to go along with nine rebounds. PURDUE'S ALL-TIME 1,000 POINT SCORERS: Since 1896, Purdue basketball has had 54 different players score 1,000 points in their college careers. The program has produced more than 30 NBA players, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. Current Purdue center Trevion Williams joined the club on Nov. 16. Here is the complete list of Boilermakers who have scored 1,000 points or more. CLICK HERE

