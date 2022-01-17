LIVE BLOG: Follow Monday's Purdue, Illinois Game in Real Time; News and Analysis

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Purdue basketball is set for another conference matchup on the road, this time tipping off against Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

The Fighting Illini have gotten the better of the Boilermakers in three straight games and boast a perfect 6-0 record in the Big Ten to start the season. However, Purdue seeks its third straight road matchup against ranked teams dating back to last year.

Purdue's 14-2 start is the fifth 14-2 start or or better since the 2009-10 season. A win over Illinois would match the best 17-game start of the Painter era.

HOW TO WATCH: If you are interested in how to watch from home, simply CLICK HERE for television information, points spread and nuggets on the game.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

It's Purdue's toughest Big Ten challenge so far this season, so follow along for what could be a hard-fought matchup.

1:18 p.m. ET — Purdue calls a timeout after back-to-back 3-pointers by Illinois. Zach Edey with the only basket in the second half for the Boilermakers, and the Fighting Illini trail by just five points after the first three minutes this half.

1:17 p.m. ET — Kofi Cockburn picks up his fourth foul of the game and heads to the bench.

1:16 p.m. ET — A roar of boos coming from the crowd as Kof Cockburn picks up his third foul of the game. Purdue scores its first basket of the second half courtesy of Zach Edey.

12:54 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Kofi Cockburn ended a 17-0 Purdue run with a pair of free throws at the end of the half. The Boilermakers lead 37-26 at halftime. Zach Edey, Trevion Williams each have two fouls, as does Cockburn.

The Fighting Illini ended the half shooting just 31% from the field.

12:45 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Trevion Williams is just 1-of-7 from the field so far, but Zach Edey is getting the most of his opportunities in the paint. He has a team-high 14 points and has made 5 of his 6 shots. Purdue on an 11-0 run, leading 31-24 with 2:47 to play in the first half.

12:41 p.m. ET — A flagrant one handed to Illinois Omar Payne, which started a small scuffle with Trevion Williams. Both players were issued a technical foul.

12:34 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Isaiah Thompson ends a 10-0 Illinois run with a 3-pointer, but Purdue trails 24-23 with 5:35 to play in the first half. The Boilermakers are 1-7 from deep so far.

12:32 p.m. ET — Trent Frazier hits a pull-up jump shot to give Illinois its first lead. The Fighting Illini also hit a 3-pointer on their next possession. Purdue hasn't made a shot attempt in over three minutes.

12:29 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey and Mason Gillis check back in for Purdue.

12:28 p.m. ET — Zach Edey doing a good job of making Kofi Cockburn work for his points. The Illinois center is just 2-5 to start the game, and Edey has come away with a steal already in the first half.

12:25 p.m. ET — Zach Edey back into the game, alongside Ethan Morton and Caleb Furst for the Boilermakers.

12:21 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Purdue hasn't scored in 2:07 but still leads illinois 14-12 with 11:49 left to play in the first half. Boilermakers 0-3 from the 3-point line to start the game.

12:19 p.m. ET — Kofi Cockburn gets his first points of the game, a dunk off the dribble after getting Trevion Williams to jump. Williams with a quick floater off the glass to answer on the other end of the floor.

12:17 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr. check into the game for Purdue. Kofi Cockburn back on the floor for Illinois as well.

12:14 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — A 3-pointer from Illinois guard Trent Frazier gets the crowd to roar, but Zach Edey gets a basket underneath the rim with Kofi Cockburn on the bench. Purdue leads 10-5 with 14:33 to play in the first half.

The Fighting Illini have shot 20% from the field so far.

12:09 p.m. ET — Zach Edey backs down Kofi Cockburn and makes a nice move toward the rim to get the first basket of the afternoon. Jaden Ivey hits an easy floater to make it a 4-0 game early.

12:08 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, but Illinois comes away with a jump ball to take its first offensive possession.

PREGAME — Starting five unchanged for Purdue basketball against Illinois.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

TREVION WILLIAMS OPENS UP ABOUT RETURNING TO PURDUE: Purdue forward Trevion Williams joined Sasha Stefanovic for this week's episode of Sasha Live! at Mad Mushroom Pizza. The senior spoke about his experiences testing the NBA waters and his decision to return to a Boilermakers program that he believes is building something special this season. CLICK HERE

Purdue forward Trevion Williams joined Sasha Stefanovic for this week's episode of Sasha Live! at Mad Mushroom Pizza. The senior spoke about his experiences testing the NBA waters and his decision to return to a Boilermakers program that he believes is building something special this season. JADEN IVEY CAME FIRED UP FOR GAME AGAINST NEBRASKA: Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey played with a chip on his shoulder in a 92-65 victory over Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half while also registering a team-high five assists. The team takes on No. 25 Illinois on the road Monday. CLICK HERE

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey played with a chip on his shoulder in a 92-65 victory over Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half while also registering a team-high five assists. The team takes on No. 25 Illinois on the road Monday. FAST START PROPELS PURDUE IN WIN OVER NEBRASKA: The No. 7-ranked Purdue basketball team scored 28 points on 17 Nebraska turnovers leading to a 27-point rout Friday Mackey Arena. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the way with 22 points to go along with nine rebounds. CLICK HERE

The No. 7-ranked Purdue basketball team scored 28 points on 17 Nebraska turnovers leading to a 27-point rout Friday Mackey Arena. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the way with 22 points to go along with nine rebounds. PURDUE'S ALL-TIME 1,000 POINT SCORERS: Since 1896, Purdue basketball has had 54 different players score 1,000 points in their college careers. The program has produced more than 30 NBA players, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. Current Purdue center Trevion Williams joined the club on Nov. 16. Here is the complete list of Boilermakers who have scored 1,000 points or more. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!