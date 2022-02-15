Purdue Basketball to Play in 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Having already established itself as one of the top teams in college basketball throughout the 2021-22 season, Purdue will join seven other men's elite Nike-sponsored programs for the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy.

The event will take place in Portland, Oregon, over Thanksgiving weekend from Nov. 24-27, Rip City Management and Nike Basketball announced Tuesday.

The Boilermakers will join a field that includes Duke, Gonzaga, Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, West Virginia and Xavier in the Legacy side of the bracket. A separate bracket will include Iowa State, Alabama, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova.

In addition to a 16-team men's field, eight elite women's teams will also compete in Portland at the same time.

The events will take place in three different venues, including the University of Portland's Chiles Center, Rose Quarter's Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

