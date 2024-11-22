How to Watch No. 6 Purdue Basketball vs. Marshall
Purdue returns to its home court this weekend for a Saturday matinee against Marshall. The Boilermakers will look to get back in the win column after suffering a 76-58 defeat to Marquette, the team's first loss of the season.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's afternoon matchup between Purdue and Marshall from Mackey Arena.
How to watch No. 6 Purdue vs. Marshall
- Who: No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (4-1, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1, 0-0 in Sun Belt)
- What: Nonconference game
- When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)
- TV: Big Ten-Plus (Fans can purchase Big Ten-plus annually for $89.99, or pay by the month at the price of $12.99. You can download the Big Ten-plus app on Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox, iPhones, iPads and Android phones or tablets. You can also access it at bigtenplus.com).
- TV Announcers: TBD
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackmon (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer)
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Marshall's 2023-24 season: Marshall ended last season with a 13-20 record and a 7-11 mark in Sun Belt play. It was a tough year for the Thundering Herd, especially after posting a 24-8 record during the 2022-23 campaign and finishing third in the league standings. Following the end of the 2023-24 season, Marshall parted ways with coach Dan D'Antonio after 10 seasons.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (450-203).
- Marshall coach: Cornelius "Corny" Jackson, 1st season at Marshall (3-1).
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 6; Marshall is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 6; Marshall is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 23; Marshall is ranked No. 165.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 3; Marshall is ranked No. 245.
Marshall Thundering Herd 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Nate Martin (18.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.0 bpg), Obinna Anochili-Killen (13.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Wyatt Fricks (7.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.3 spg), Ryan Nutter (5.5 ppg, 3.3 apg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Kevon Voyles (15.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.8 spg), Kamdyn Curfman (13.1 ppg, 2.6 apg), Cam Crawford (8.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg), Jacob Conner (6.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.8 apg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Dezayne Mingo (12.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 42.9% 3-pt), Jalen Speer (10.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg), Mikal Dawson (6.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg), Jakob Gibbs (5.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (14.6 ppg, 9.4 apg, 5.8 rpg); Flether Loyer (16.2 ppg, 2.6 apg, 65% 3-point); Trey Kaufman-Renn (17.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg); Myles Colvin (5.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (1.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg); CJ Cox (5.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, likely out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Corny Jackson, Marshall: Jackson is in his first season as the coach at Marshall after serving as an assistant coach and associate head coach on Dan D'Antoni's Thundering Herd staff from 2017-24. A native of Beckley, W.V., Jackson started is playing career at the University of Tennessee before transferring to Marshall, where he played from 1998-2001. He averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 assists per game for his career with the Thundering Herd. After his playing career ended, he quickly jumped into coaching. He was an assistant at West Virginia State (2003-09), UT-Martin (2009-13) and Cleveland State (2013-17) before returning to his alma mater.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
