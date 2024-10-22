How to Watch Purdue Basketball on Big Ten-Plus
Purdue fans interested in catching every men's and women's basketball game in the 2024-25 season will want to look into Big Ten-plus this year. A total of 22 games will air on the streaming service.
Big Ten-plus will stream Purdue men's basketball's exhibition game against Grand Valley State (Oct. 30) and two regular season contests. The service will also air 18 Purdue women's basketball games, as well as the exhibition against Indiana Tech (Oct. 29).
Fans can purchase Big Ten-plus annually for $89.99, or pay by the month at the price of $12.99. You can download the Big Ten-plus app on Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox, iPhones, iPads and Android phones or tablets. You can also access it at bigtenplus.com.
Purdue men's basketball on Big Ten-Plus (2024-25)
Wednesday, Oct. 30: vs. Grand Valley State (exhibition) at 7 p.m. ET
Friday, Nov. 8: vs. Northern Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Marshall at 12 p.m. ET
Purdue women's basketball on Big Ten-Plus (2024-25)
Tuesday, Oct. 29: vs. Indiana Tech (exhibition) at 7 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Nov. 6: vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. ET
Thursday, Nov. 14: vs. IU-Indy at 7:30 p.m. ET
Monday, Nov. 18: vs. Bellarmine at 7 p.m. ET
Sunday, Nov. 24: vs. UT-Arlington at 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Dec. 4: vs. Maine at 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, Dec. 7: vs. Maryland at 2 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Dec. 17: at Miami (Ohio) at 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, Dec. 21: vs. Indiana State at 2 p.m. ET
Sunday, Dec. 29: at Iowa at 3 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jan. 1: at Michigan State at 2 p.m. ET
Saturday, Jan. 11: vs. Michigan at 2 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jan. 15: at Oregon at 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, Jan. 18: at Washington at 5 p.m. ET
Thursday, Jan. 30: vs. Nebraska at 7 p.m. ET
Sunday, Feb. 2: vs. Wisconsin at 2 p.m. ET
Sunday, Feb. 9: at Rutgers at 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Feb. 12: vs. Northwestern at 7 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Feb. 19: vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET
