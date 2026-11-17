After back-to-back wins over Illinois State and Ohio, Purdue now hosts Lipscomb for its fourth straight home game. The Boilermakers end this home stretch on Friday against Oakland, but let's not look too far ahead.

Purdue will play Lipscomb for just the third time in program history. It's hoping to improve to 3-2 on Tuesday and continue to build momentum with a third straight victory.

Here is everything you need to know for Tuesday's clash between the Bisons and Boilermakers.

How to follow along

Nov 13, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) drives the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What : Lipscomb (3-2) vs. Purdue (2-2)

: Lipscomb (3-2) vs. Purdue (2-2) When : Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026

: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026 Where : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876) Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network Stream announcers : Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Jordan Taylor (analyst)

: Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Jordan Taylor (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville) | SiriusXM Channel 257

: Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville) | SiriusXM Channel 257 Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst)

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst) Live stats : StatBroadcast

: StatBroadcast Series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Lipscomb 2-0

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Lipscomb 2-0 KenPom: Purdue is No. 37; Lipscomb is No. 174

Scouting Lipscomb

Kevin Carroll, head coach

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Lipscomb Bisons head coach Kevin Carroll directs his team. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2nd year as head coach at Lipscomb

22-15 overall record

Finished 19-13 last season, 4th place in A-Sun

Coached at Maryville (Division II) for 7 seasons (2010-17)

Coached at Trevecca Nazarene (Division II) for 2 seasons (2023-25)

Overall record 144-150

Assistant coach at Air Force (2007-10) VMI (2017-19)

Key players

Dec 29, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Lipscomb Bisons guard Mateo Esmeraldo (1) shoots the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Takai Simpkins, G — A transfer from Oregon, Simpkins is off to a strong start for the Bisons. He is averaging 17.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. However, he's struggling with his shot, shooting 32.8% from the field and 20% from the three-point line. Simpkins is a player who has scored at a high level, but he also needs a high volume of shots.

Devyn Martin, F — Martin is not only averaging 16.0 points per game, but he is also grabbing 8.3 rebounds per contest, which leads the team. He is a young star, redshirting his freshman season. He has scored in double figures four times this season and has already posted a pair of double-doubles.

Titas Sargiunas, F — Now in his second season at Lipscomb, Sarguinas is averaging a career-high 11.4 points per game. He's contributing in other ways, too, averaging 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

Mateo Esmeraldo, G — Esmeraldo has the potential to be a top three-point shooter for the Bisons this season, but he's only shooting 30% from behind the arc to begin the year. He shot nearly 37% from three-point range last season. He's one of five players averaging more than 10 points per game this season, scoring 10.6 points and averaging 3.8 assists per contest.

Kennedy Okpara, F — The sophomore forward has taken a big leap from his freshman season, averaging 10 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while only logging 17 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-7 forward provides Lipscomb with a versatile forward who can do a lot on the floor.

Boilers to watch

Nov 13, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue guard Antione West Jr. defends against Ohio guard Jackson Paveletzke. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jacobsen, C — Jacobsen has dominated through the first four games. Even though he struggled against Ohio, he was still on the verge of a double-double, scoring nine points and grabbing eight rebounds. He also had three blocks. Jacobsen leads the team, averaging 19.8 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Jack Benter, F — The glue guy for this team, Benter does a little bit of everything for the Boilers. He can shoot from three, crash the glass, is one of Purdue's top passers, and is always in good defensive position. For the year, Benter is averaging 7.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

Gicarri Harris, G — Harris started the first two games but has been moved into a role off the bench. He had a massive performance against Ohio, scoring 23 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists in the victory. He's become more comfortable driving the basketball to the rim, which is a real asset for the Purdue offense.

Antione West Jr., G — In each of the last two games, West has scored 17 points. He can make tough shots and create space off the dribble. The redshirt freshman has been Purdue's closer at the one because of his ability to score offensively and defend.

C.J. Cox, G — Cox has been Purdue's most consistent player through the first four games. He has scored in double figures in each contest and is also averaging 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Cox has been a strong shooter, hitting 51.4% of his field goals, though he has struggled from behind the three-point line.

2026-27 stats

Lipscomb guard Takai Simpkins (5) drives against Belmont guard Jack Smiley (2). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats (per game) Lipscomb Purdue Scoring 74.8 77.0 Points allowed 76.4 70.5 FG% 44.4% 45.3% 3FG% 28.8% 28.3% Rebounds (margin) 33.8 36.0 Assists 12.0 16.5 Blocks 2.0 1.8 Steals 5.2 7.0 Turnovers 13.2 10.5

What to watch

Nov 13, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) dives for the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eliminating fastbreak opportunities

Lipscomb has capitalized on turnovers and fastbreak points through its first five games this season. It is averaging 13.6 fastbreak points per game. If you take away the game against Iowa in which the Bisons only scored two points, that number jumps up to 16.3 points per contest. That would rank in the top 75 in the country.

Purdue always prioritizes taking care of the basketball, but that will be a major emphasis again on Tuesday. The Boilers need to keep the Bisons out of transition and prevent them from scoring easy buckets.

Two feet in the paint

Harris did an excellent job driving the ball into the paint last week against Ohio, opening up shots for himself or creating looks for others. Purdue's offense flows so much better and opens up quite a bit when players get two feet in the paint.

Following Friday's game over Ohio, head coach Matt Painter said he still would have liked for Jacobsen to get a few more post touches, so that's another way the Boilers can get the ball into the paint.

Can Mayer get going?

Mayer has struggled with his shot through the first four games. He is just 4-of-30 from the field, and he has connected on only one of his 14 three-point tries. The sophomore has proven himself to be a good shooter, but can he finally get it going?

Confidence goes a long way for college basketball players. If Mayer sees a few go down, it might be the spark he needs to propel his game.

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