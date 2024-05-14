Zach Edey's Plans for the 2024 NBA Draft? He's Spending the Evening at Purdue
Zach Edey doesn't have extravagant plans when the NBA Draft rolls around on June 26. Instead, he wants to spend the evening with those who helped him along the way. He's going to enjoy the moment in West Lafayette with some of his closest friends and mentors from Purdue.
Edey — a projected first-round pick in ESPN's latest NBA mock draft — was asked about his draft night plans when the event arrives next month. In his quiet demeanor, the 7-foot-4, two-time National Player of the Year said he wants to say his final farewells to those at Purdue.
"I want to go back to Purdue, actually. Have a little thing there with all my close friends. Obviously my last goodbye, so like everybody at Purdue, all the coaching staff," Edey said.
"And then other people that I would never see again. Like tutors at Purdue that really helped me, staff at Purdue that really helped me. My trainer. I want to say a final goodbye to them. So, I'm gonna do it at Purdue."
Edey cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in Purdue history during his four-year career with the Boilermakers, particularly in his final two seasons. He left as the program's all-time leading scorer and all-time leading rebounder, totaling 2,516 points and 1,321 boards during his time in West Lafayette.
Edey also led the Boilers to back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles (2023, 2024), a Big Ten Tournament championship (2023) and a Final Four appearance (2024). He was the unanimous National Player of the Year in consecutive seasons, as well.
Fans flocked to Edey over the course of his career at Purdue. He was always willing to stay late after games to take photos and sign autographs. It's easy to see why he became such a fan favorite.
Now, as the NBA awaits, Edey wants one last opportunity to say thank you to those who helped him most during his career at Purdue. It should make for an even more special celebration when he hears his name called on draft night.
