LIVE BLOG: Follow Along as Purdue Plays McNeese in 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A trip to the Sweet 16 is at stake at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday afternoon, as No. 4 seed Purdue plays No. 12 seed McNeese in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Purdue defeated No. 13 seed High Point 75-63 in the opening round, while McNeese upset No. 5 seed Clemson 69-67 to advance. Both teams would love to keep their seasons rolling for at least another week.
Follow along as the Boilermakers and Cowboys go head-to-head in second round action on Saturday.
*All times will be ET.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
MCNEESE-PURDUE COLUMN: For the second time in two days, No. 4 seed Purdue will tangle with a pesky mid-major that doesn't remember what it's like to lose. On Saturday it's McNeese, which is 23-1 since Dec. 14. Purdue will have its hands full — again — in its second-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE
WHAT PAINTER SAID: Purdue will play McNeese State on Saturday with a trip to the Sweet 16 at stake. Here's everything Matt Painter said before the second round March Madness game. CLICK HERE
WHAT COLVIN, HEIDE SAID: Purdue wings Cam Heide and Myles Colvin met with reporters ahead of Saturday's matchup vs. McNeese. Here's what the two had to say about the game and more. CLICK HERE
BERG'S PROFESSIONAL APPROACH: Will Berg hasn't played much throughout the season, but when his number was called against High Point on Thursday, the sophomore center delivered in a big way. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-MCNEESE: No. 4 seed Purdue will play No. 12 seed McNeese with a trip to the Sweet 16 at stake. Television and radio information, top players, key stats and more. CLICK HERE