Will Berg's 'Professional' Approach Puts Him in Position to Help Purdue in March
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Four points and two rebounds in 11 minutes of action won't usually get much attention from a national audience. But for Purdue, the numbers that Will Berg posted in Thursday's 75-63 win over High Point in the first round NCAA Tournament proved to be critical.
Berg, who has gone through large stretches of the season without stepping on the court, has heard his number called more frequently over the last month of the season, sometimes only for 90 seconds. The 7-foot-2 sophomore has provided some level of rim protection for the Boilermakers when he's been on the floor, even if it's for brief stretches.
Thursday, though, you could argue that Berg logged some of the best minutes of his career. For a player who has sat on the sideline for 14 games this season, his effort against High Point was impressive.
"We preach every day in practice, every film session, just being ready, next man up," Berg said Thursday after the game. "Just doing whatever I could to bring some type of value to the game. I was happy about being able to get out there and play some meaningful minutes, as well."
Berg started the year with a more prominent role on the floor, even taking over as the starting center when freshman Daniel Jacobsen suffered a season-ending leg injury. But as Matt Painter began shuffling the lineup, Berg's role became more limited.
It's a byproduct of the efficiency Purdue's offense plays with when Trey Kaufman-Renn is at the five position. Even though Painter knows it sacrifices the Boilermakers' rim protection, it's the route that gives his team the best chance to win on a nightly basis.
"Will's been very professional and that's a hard thing to do," Painter said Friday, ahead of Purdue's matchup with McNeese in the second round.
"We went with Trey Kaufman-Renn as the five, really from an offensive standpoint, the way he and Braden (Smith) can work — short rolls, pocket passes. It really gives us an advantage and puts centers in tough spots. But it also takes away our rim protection."
The word "professional" is one that Painter could use about a number of players in his locker room. Purdue's guys — perhaps more so than any other college basketball program in the country — have been willing to make the necessary sacrifices to build a winning culture in West Lafayette.
Phrases, "stay ready," and "take advantage of your opportunities," are easy to speak, but can be challenging to enforce. It's such a talking point at Purdue, though, it prepared Berg to make an impact when he received the call off the bench Thursday.
"It's hard, but we put such a big emphasis on it. Paint talks about it every day, every film session. It's engraved," Berg said. "Everybody has to make sacrifices ... it's about being the best person, the best player in your role."
For the 11 minutes he was on the court on Thursday, Berg logged some important minutes. His size gave High Point's guards trouble, putting them in tough positions when driving to the basket. He caught a pass from Smith at the end of the first half, putting in the basket as the buzzer sounded to give the Boilers a 10-point halftime lead on the Panthers.
Everyone talked about the impact that Camden Heide, Myles Colvin and Gicarri Harris made in Thursday's first round victory, and for good reason. But Berg's contributions shouldn't be swept under the rug. They were just as important.
Maybe Berg's efforts surprised some viewers, but Painter says Berg has put himself in a good position to be successful whenever he steps on the floor.
"He's stayed with it, practiced hard, kept a good attitude and when you do that and you get an opportunity, you normally play well," Painter said. "You get mad and you get frustrated and sit there (you don't play as well). It's hard. It's natural, normal behavior.
"But give him credit, his number was called and he really helped us."
