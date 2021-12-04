Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    LIVE BLOG: Follow Friday's Purdue, Iowa Game in Real Time; News & Analysis
    Purdue basketball is back at Mackey Arena for its first Big Ten conference matchup of the season. The team faces off against an undefeated Iowa that will be without one of its star players. While the No. 2-ranked Boilermakers look to continue their winning streak, follow along for live updates, news and analysis
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When the No. 2-ranked Purdue basketball program faces off against Iowa on Friday night at Mackey Arena, it will be the Big Ten opener for either program. The Hawkeyes are undefeated, but a victory for the Boilermakers would be just their fifth 8-0 start since 1940. 

    • HOW TO WATCH: If you are interested in how to watch from home, simply CLICK HERE for television information, starting lineups and nuggets on the game.

    Purdue earned a 93-65 victory against Florida State on Tuesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The team also took down Omaha 97-40 last Friday. The Boilermakers are 7-0 for just the seventh time since 1940.

    Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

    PREGAME — Same starting five for Purdue basketball against Iowa. 

    • Freshman forward Caleb Furst
    • Sophomore center Zach Edey
    • Junior guard Isaiah Thompson
    • Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey
    • Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

    PREGAME — Iowa's leading scorer, sophomore forward Keegan Murray, will be unavailable for the Hawkeyes due to an injury. He's averaging 24.6 points per game, which ranks second in the country. 

    • PURDUE BASKETBALL'S HOT START: Purdue basketball is 7-0 and ranked No. 2 in the AP poll. The team benefitted from two huge victories in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament and while be vying for the top ranking when it takes on Iowa at Mackey Arena on Friday night. CLICK HERE 

