LIVE BLOG: Follow Friday's Purdue, Iowa Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When the No. 2-ranked Purdue basketball program faces off against Iowa on Friday night at Mackey Arena, it will be the Big Ten opener for either program. The Hawkeyes are undefeated, but a victory for the Boilermakers would be just their fifth 8-0 start since 1940.

Purdue earned a 93-65 victory against Florida State on Tuesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The team also took down Omaha 97-40 last Friday. The Boilermakers are 7-0 for just the seventh time since 1940.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

PREGAME — Same starting five for Purdue basketball against Iowa.

Freshman forward Caleb Furst

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

PREGAME — Iowa's leading scorer, sophomore forward Keegan Murray, will be unavailable for the Hawkeyes due to an injury. He's averaging 24.6 points per game, which ranks second in the country.

