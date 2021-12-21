LIVE BLOG: Follow Monday's Purdue, Incarnate Word Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball program, which retained its ranking at No. 3 in the nation this week, welcomes Incarnate Word to Mackey Arena on Monday Night. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

This marks the fifth straight week that Purdue has been ranked in the top three of the AP Top 25 poll, the second-longest streak in school history and the longest-active streak in America.

HOW TO WATCH: If you are interested in how to watch from home, simply CLICK HERE for television information, starting lineups and nuggets on the game.

In its last game, Purdue defeated Butler 77-48 in the Crossroads Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, improving to 10-1 on the year. The Boilermakers are one of four schools nationally to shoot better than 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 75% from the free-throw line.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

7:05 p.m. ET — Incarnate Word finds the first two baskets of the game. Benjamin Griscti and GG Ezedinma each hit on 3-point attempts. But Purdue answers with a 6-0 run to tie the game with under 17 minutes to play in the first half.

7:01 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, but comes up empty on its first possession.

PREGAME — Trevion Williams makes the start ahead of Zach Edey for the second game in a row for Purdue in its matchup against Incarnate Word. Here are all the players Matt Painter will send onto the court for the opening tip:

Freshman forward Caleb Furst

Senior forward Trevion Williams

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

