Live Blog: Follow No. 4 Purdue Basketball at Nebraska in Real Time

LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team is on the road Saturday for a matchup against Nebraska, looking to reach 10-0 for just the fourth time in the last 85 years and the third under head coach Matt Painter.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:15 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and it will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

The Boilermakers, who are 9-0 and 1-0 in Big Ten play so far in the 2022-23 season, face their second road game of the season after taking down Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30. Purdue hasn't started 2-0 on the road since the 2017-18 season.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

Tipoff — Coming up at around 2:15 p.m. ET.

Purdue starters: Mason Gillis (back) will miss his third straight game for the Boilermakers.

Freshman guard Braden Smith

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer

Junior guard Ethan Morton

Sophomore forward Caleb Furst

Junior center Zach Edey

