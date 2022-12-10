Skip to main content
Live Blog: Follow No. 4 Purdue Basketball at Nebraska in Real Time

No. 4 Purdue basketball (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) goes on the road for a matchup against Nebraska (6-4, 0-1) on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team is on the road Saturday for a matchup against Nebraska, looking to reach 10-0 for just the fourth time in the last 85 years and the third under head coach Matt Painter. 

The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:15 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and it will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. 

The Boilermakers, who are 9-0 and 1-0 in Big Ten play so far in the 2022-23 season, face their second road game of the season after taking down Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30. Purdue hasn't started 2-0 on the road since the 2017-18 season. 

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's another game day for Purdue, so be sure to follow along below:

Tipoff — Coming up at around 2:15 p.m. ET. 

Purdue starters: Mason Gillis (back) will miss his third straight game for the Boilermakers. 

  • Freshman guard Braden Smith
  • Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer 
  • Junior guard Ethan Morton 
  • Sophomore forward Caleb Furst 
  • Junior center Zach Edey
  • Fast Starts Fuels Purdue in 85-66 Win Against Hofstra: Purdue jumped to a 20-2 lead over Hofstra in the first six minutes of play, giving the team enough cushion for a 19-point victory. The Boilermakers had five scorers in double figures, led by junior center Zach Edey’s eighth consecutive game of at least 20 points. CLICK HERE
  • What coach Matt Painter Said After Hofstra: Purdue basketball defeated Hofstra 85-66 on Wednesday at Mackey Arena to move to 9-0 on the season. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference with video attached. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue, Hofstra Photo Gallery: Purdue basketball improved to 9-0 on the season with a win over Hofstra on Wednesday night. Recap some of the action with our photo gallery from Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE 

