LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 5 Purdue vs. Florida State in Real Time, ACC/Big Ten Challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For its first true road game of the 2022-23 season, No. 5 Purdue basketball will take on Florida State at 7:15 p.m. Et on Wednesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center for the final iteration of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

7:42 p.m. ET — Zach Edey extends and slams the basketball over the head of a Florida State defender while getting fouled in the process. Edey up to seven points after knocking down the free throw.

7:36 p.m. ET — Zach Edey gets his first basket of the night, coming right out of the media timeout. Purdue needs to get him going to find success against Florida State.

7:33 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — All tied up 9-9 with 11:59 left to play in the first half. Purdue has five turnovers in the early goings, and neither team is shooting well.

7:30 p.m. ET – Trey Kaufman-Renn gets a shot to fall underneath the basket, Purdue's first that hasn't been a 3-pointer tonight.

7:23 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue's scoring drought of nearly four minutes is snapped with a 3-pointer from Mason Gillis. Florida State has an early 9-7 lead with 14:58 left in the first quarter. The Boilermakers are 2-of-6 from the 3-point line.

7:21 p.m. ET — Three early turnovers for Purdue so far in the first half. Florida State has length and athleticism and will look to use that to pressure the Boilermakers.

7:17 p.m. ET — Braden Smith turns the ball over which results in an easy transition bucket for Florida State. Purdue is getting a lot of looks from the 3-point line, but Loyer is unable to knock down his next two attempts from deep.

Tipoff — Zach Edey wins the tip for Purdue, and the Boilermakers will get their first offensive possession. Fletcher Loyer is able to open the game with a 3-pointer to take an early lead.

Purdue Starters:

Freshman guard Braden Smith

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer

Junior guard Ethan Morton

Junior forward Mason Gillis

Junior center Zach Edey

Purdue Vaults to No. 5 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: After victories over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Purdue comes in at No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer Earn Weekly Big Ten Honors: Zach Edey was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Fletcher Loyer earned the conference's Freshman of the Week honors for their performances in the Phil Knight Legacy. Purdue is now No. 5 in the nation after improving to 6-0 on the season with victories over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke.

Zach Edey, Ethan Morton Named to All-Tournament Team: Zach Edey was named the Most Valuable Player of the Phil Knight Legacy and joined Ethan Morton as a member of the All-Tournament Team. Purdue is now 6-0 on the season and jumped to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Purdue defeats Duke 75-56 in Phil Knight Legacy Title Game: Purdue basketball defeated Duke in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy championship game, led by Zach Edey's fifth double-double of the season. The 7-foot-4 junior center led all scorers with 21 points and added 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer was 4-of-8 from the 3-point line in the second half.

