Purdue's Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer Earn Weekly Big Ten Basketball Honors

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball's Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer were both recognized with weekly Big Ten Basketball awards after helping the team win the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament in Portland, Ore.

The Boilermakers defeated West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke in the event before jumping to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball poll this week.

Edey — who was named the Phil Knight Legacy Most Valuable Player — garnered Big Ten Player of the Week honors after averaging 21.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots and 1.0 assists in 29.8 minutes per game. He tallied 24 points and was 10-for-12 from the free-throw line while adding 12 rebounds in an 80-68 win over the Mountaineers.

The junior center also recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds in the team's 75-56 win over the then-No. 8 Blue Devils in the championship game. Edey earns the first Player of the Week accolade of his career.

Loyer was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week by averaging 12.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in three games to help Purdue win the Phil Knight Legacy Championship. He scored a career-high 18 points against Duke, which included four 3-pointers in the second half of the matchup.

The freshman out of Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Ind., earns his first career Freshman of the Week honor. He was recognized with the award one week after teammate Braden Smith was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Purdue basketball is scheduled to go on the road Wednesday to tip off against Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game will start at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

Purdue Vaults to No. 5 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: After victories over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Purdue comes in at No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. CLICK HERE

After victories over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Purdue comes in at No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Zach Edey, Ethan Morton Named to All-Tournament Team: Zach Edey was named the Most Valuable Player of the Phil Knight Legacy and joined Ethan Morton as a member of the All-Tournament Team. Purdue is now 6-0 on the season and jumped to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll. CLICK HERE

Zach Edey was named the Most Valuable Player of the Phil Knight Legacy and joined Ethan Morton as a member of the All-Tournament Team. Purdue is now 6-0 on the season and jumped to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll. Boilers Down the Blue Devils 75-56 in Phil Knight Legacy Title Game: Purdue basketball defeated Duke in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy championship game, led by Zach Edey's fifth double-double of the season. The 7-foot-4 junior center led all scorers with 21 points and added 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer was 4-of-8 from the 3-point line in the second half. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball defeated Duke in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy championship game, led by Zach Edey's fifth double-double of the season. The 7-foot-4 junior center led all scorers with 21 points and added 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer was 4-of-8 from the 3-point line in the second half. Purdue Topples Gonzaga in Phil Knight Legacy Semifinal 84-66: Led by Zach Edey’s 23 points, Purdue had four players score in double figures to defeat Gonzaga. The Boilermakers made six 3-pointers in the second half, and freshman guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer combined to score 28 points in the win. CLICK HERE

Led by Zach Edey’s 23 points, Purdue had four players score in double figures to defeat Gonzaga. The Boilermakers made six 3-pointers in the second half, and freshman guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer combined to score 28 points in the win. Purdue Takes Down West Virginia 80-68 in the Phil Knight Legacy: No. 24 Purdue basketball knocked down 24 of its 28 free throws en route to a victory over West Virginia in the quarterfinals of the Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament. Junior center Zach Edey led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds while hitting on 10-of-12 shots from the foul line. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.