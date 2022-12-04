Live Blog: Follow No. 5 Purdue's Big Ten Opener vs. Minnesota in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 5-ranked Purdue basketball team (7-0) returns home to Mackey Arena on Sunday to open Big Ten play against Minnesota. (4-3). Tipoff between the two programs is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Under head coach Matt Painter, the Boilermakers are 12-5 in conference openers, which includes a three-game win streak that dates back to the 2019-20 season. The Golden Gophers enter the matchup having lost their last two games.

5:07 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue is just 2-of-7 from the field, and Minnesota has a 7-6 lead with 15:58 still to play in the first half. Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer each have three points, while Joshua Ola-Joseph leads all scorers with four.

5:02 p.m. ET — Fletcher Loyer gives Purdue its first lead with a 3-point basket. Zach Edey was able to get a shot to fall on the following possession as well.

Tipoff — Zach Edey wins the tip for Purdue, and the Boilermakers immediately get him the ball in the post. The possession falls empty, and Minnesota is able to get on the board first with a basket.

Purdue Starters:

Freshman guard Braden Smith

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer

Junior guard Ethan Morton

Sophomore forward Caleb Furst

Junior center Zach Edey

Mason Gillis will not be available for the Boilermakers due to a minor back injury.

