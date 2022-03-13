LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's Big Ten Tournament Championship Game Against Iowa in Real Time

Purdue basketball tips off against Iowa for the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It's the first title game for the Boilermakers since 2018. Here's our live blog, with all the news and views straight from press row.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue basketball is one game away from claiming its second Big Ten Tournament title in program history. The team tips off against Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Boilermakers are just 1-3 all-time in championship games, with their only victory coming in 2009. It's the first finals appearance for Purdue since 2018, where it finished as the runner-up to Michigan.

The team is coming off a 75-70 victory Saturday over Michigan State in the semifinals, earning its first-ever win over the Spartans in the Big Ten Tourney. Iowa was red hot in its matchup against Indiana, knocking down 14 shots from the 3-point line in an 80-77 win.

The Boilermakers and the Hawkeyes have squared off twice this season, with Purdue coming away with both victories.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

Championship Sunday is here, so let's get things started. The most recent items will be at the top.

4:17 p.m. ET — Iowa leads Purdue 35-32 at halftime. Jaden Ivey leads all scorers with 10 points at the break, but the Hawkeyes have had eight different players register a basket.

4:16 p.m. ET — Jordan Bohannon knocks down a 3-pointer as the shot clock expires, but Jaden Ivey answers with a deep shot of his own on the next possession.

4:13 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey gives some life to Purdue as it tries to erase a deficit. He gets a rebound and races up the court for a transition layup. On the next possession, he can't get another bucket to fall, but Zach Edey snatches an offensive rebound and puts it back in.

4:08 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Trevion Williams already with nine rebounds in the first half. He's also tied with Jaden Ivey for a team-high five points. Purdue still trying to find a way to take its first lead, now down 30-23 with 3:10 to play in the first half.

4:04 p.m. ET — Eric Hunter Jr. 3-pointer brings the game to within three points. He drills it on the wing after a great pass from Trevion Williams.

4:01 p.m. ET — Williams hits the shot from the free-throw line. It's a five-point game now.

3:58 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Trevion Williams gets a reverse layup to fall, and he is fouled on the shot. Purdue trails Iowa 23-17 with 7:58 to play in the first half. Williams gets his shot from the foul line after the media timeout.

3:54 p.m. ET — Purdue has seven turnovers in the last five minutes of play. Iowa takes a 21-14 lead and Matt Painter calls a timeout. It's a 6-0 run for the Hawkeyes as the Boilermakers sit on a 3:49 scoring drought.

3:51 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman into the game for Purdue for the first time. Zach Edey gives Trevion Williams a break.

3:47 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Nifty behind-the-back pass from Trevion Williams finds a cutting Ethan Morton. He scores the easy layup, and Purdue trails by just one with 11:48 left in the first half. Iowa up 15-14.

3:40 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Iowa leads Purdue 10-8 with 15:45 left to play in the first half. Both teams are shooting 50% from the floor, and a big 3-pointer from Sasha Stefanovic cut down the early deficit.

3:39 p.m. ET — Iowa starts its full-court press, and Jordan Bohannon gets a layup after stealing the ball away from Eric Hunter Jr.

3:38 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams checking into the game for Purdue. Kris Murray in for Iowa.

3:36 p.m. ET — Eric Hunter Jr. is fouled on a shot attempt, but misses the front end of the pair. He gets the second to fall.

3:35 p.m. ET — Purdue has missed its last three attempts after Zach Edey's opening bucket. Iowa is 3-5 from the floor, taking an early 6-2 lead.

3:32 p.m. ET — Iowa wins the tip, and the Hawkeyes strike fast with a baseline jumper from none other than Keegan Murray. He's had at least 26 points in all three of the team's Big Ten Tournament wins.

Zach Edey answers in the paint on the other end of the court.

PREGAME — As expected, no change to the starting lineup for Purdue basketball in the Big Ten Tournament title game against Iowa.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

BIG TEN TITLE A MUST FOR BOILERS: A boatload of regular-season wins are nice, but a very talented Purdue team had many goals for this 2022 season, and they haven't accomplished any of them yet. It was a goal to win this Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, and they get the chance in Sunday's final against Iowa. Holding a trophy is a much-needed confidence booster for the Boilers.

ERIC HUNTER JR. HITS BIG SHOTS FOR PURDUE: Purdue was ahead of Michigan State by just one point before Eric Hunter Jr. nailed two 3-pointers, helping the team push its lead back to double-digits. He scored all 11 of his points in the second half of a 75-70 win in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday.

PURDUE SURGES PAST MICHIGAN STATE: After both teams struggled in the first half, Purdue and Michigan lit up the scoreboard after halftime with a spot in the Big Ten Tournament finals on the line. The Boilermakers, led by Jaden Ivey's 22 points, made enough plays to keep control of the game and walk away with a win.

WHAT MATT PAINTER SAID AFTER THE WIN: Here's what Purdue head coach Matt Painter said after the team's 75-70 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Below is the full transcript from his postgame press conference.

WHAT JADEN IVEY, TREVION WILLIAMS SAID AFTER THE WIN: Here's what Purdue players Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams said after the team's 75-70 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Below is the full transcript from their postgame press conference.

PURDUE, MICHIGAN STATE PHOTO GALLERY: Look at 30 photos from Purdue's 75-70 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

