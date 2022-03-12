Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Purdue Beats Michigan State
Relive Purdue's 75-70 win against Michigan State through 30 photos from inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Up next, Purdue will meet No. 5-seed Iowa in the championship game on Sunday, March 13 at 3:30 p.m.
Purdue Vs. Michigan State
Zach Edey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Edey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Julius Marble II (34) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Newman
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) shoots the ball over Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Newman
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Edey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) looks to move to the basket as Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) fight for a rebound in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Sasha Stefanovic
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Caleb Furst
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (3) and Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall (25) fight for a rebound in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Newman
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Edey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) is fouled by Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Edey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball as Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hunter Jr.
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Julius Marble II (34) is fouled by Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Sasha Stefanovic
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Edey
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hunter Jr.
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hunter Jr.
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Sasha Stefanovic
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mason Gillis, Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) , forward Trevion Williams (50) and guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) react in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Purdue fans
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The mother of Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) and Notre Dame women's head coach Neile Ivey cheers on her son in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
