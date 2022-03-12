Skip to main content
Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Purdue Beats Michigan State

Look at 30 photos from Purdue's 75-70 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Relive Purdue's 75-70 win against Michigan State through 30 photos from inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Up next, Purdue will meet No. 5-seed Iowa in the championship game on Sunday, March 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Purdue Vs. Michigan State

Zach Edey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Julius Marble II (34) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Newman

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) shoots the ball over Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Newman

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) looks to move to the basket as Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) fight for a rebound in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sasha Stefanovic

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Furst

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (3) and Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall (25) fight for a rebound in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Newman

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) is fouled by Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball as Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hunter Jr.

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Julius Marble II (34) is fouled by Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sasha Stefanovic

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hunter Jr.

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hunter Jr.

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sasha Stefanovic

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Gillis, Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) , forward Trevion Williams (50) and guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) react in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue fans

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The mother of Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) and Notre Dame women's head coach Neile Ivey cheers on her son in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

