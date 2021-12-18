LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Crossroads Classic Game Between Purdue, Butler in Real Time; News and Analysis

No. 3 Purdue basketball faces off against Butler in the final iteration of the Crossroads Classic on Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Boilermakers are 1-4 against the Bulldogs in the event. Follow along for news, updates and analysis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The No. 3-ranked Purdue basketball program looks to end the Crossroads Classic on a high note in its matchup with Butler on Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET. Purdue is 9-1 for just the fourth time under head coach Matt Painter. It marks Purdue's 11th start of 9-1 or better since the 1982-83 season. Butler enters the nonconference matchup at 7-3 but has won its last four games.

The Bulldogs have won four of five games against the Boilermakers at the Crossroads Classic.

In its last game, Purdue defeated North Carolina State 82-72 in overtime, improving to 9-1 on the year following a loss against Rutgers. The Boilermakers are one of four teams in the country to shoot at least 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 70% from the free-throw line.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

12:29 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams back into the game for Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 sophomore had five rebounds in as many minutes before heading back to the bench.

12:25 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Purdue has a 14-11 lead over Butler with 10:47 to play in the first half. The Bulldogs are shooting 27% from the field, but a trio of 3-pointers are keeping them close so far.

The Boilermakers have four turnovers so far this half, but they are shooting 50% from the field.

12:22 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman also checked into the game for Purdue. Butler has missed on its last four shots, with a scoring drought of nearly three minutes. A good opportunity for Purdue to build a lead.

12:19 p.m. ET — Zach Edey, Mason Gillis and Eric Hunter Jr. have checked into the game for the Boilermakers. Edey, coming off the bench this afternoon, scores on the team's first possession after the media timeout.

12:15 p.m. ET, UNDER 16: Ethan Morton checked into the game for Sasha Stefanovic. The team is finding Trevion Williams early, and he has found four points and two rebounds with 15:35 left to play in the first half. Purdue leads 9-8.

12:14 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey fires from the 3-point line for Purdue, and he finds the bottom of the net. So far, Ivey and Trevion Williams are the only scorers for the Boilermakers, and they have a 9-5 lead with less than 16 minutes to play in the first half.

12:07 p.m. ET — Butler wins the tip, and the Bulldogs find a nice pass inside for Bryce Golden to find the opening basket. Trevion Williams comes away with the first score of the game for Purdue.

PREGAME — Matt Painter changing up the starting lineup for Purdue's matchup with Butler. Trevion Williams makes his first start of the year in place of Zach Edey.

Freshman forward Caleb Furst



Senior forward Trevion Williams

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

PREGAME — Butler announced that sophomore guard Chuck Harris is inactive for Saturday's game against Purdue with an illness. He is averaging 11.6 points, four rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season.

Bryce Nze and Bo Hodges are also out for the Bulldogs.

