How to Watch No. 4 Purdue Basketball vs. Northwestern: Start Time, TV Info, Point Spread

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team is back at home for a matchup with Northwestern on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers look for a bounce-back performance after suffering their third loss of the season.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Purdue enters with a 15-3 overall record, while Northwestern is 9-7 overall and just 2-5 in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers have won nine straight games against the Wildcats.

Purdue's three losses have come by two points on a half-court buzzer-beater, by five points and by three points on a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left. The Boilermakers and Loyola Chicago are the only teams in America to not lose a game by 10 or more points since Feb. 1, 2021

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Who: No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-3) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (9-7)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Point Spread: Purdue enters the game as a 13-point favorite over Northwestern, according to SISportsBook.com . The over/under is 150.5.

Purdue enters the game as a 13-point favorite over Northwestern, according to . The over/under is 150.5. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Northwestern was 9-15 last season with a 6-13 record in the conference.

Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Northwestern was 9-15 last season with a 6-13 record in the conference. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 4 in Week 11 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Northwestern is unranked.

Purdue is ranked No. 4 in Week 11 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Northwestern is unranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 4 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Northwestern is ranked No. 59 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Northwestern Series History

Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series with Northwestern by a 132-47 advantage, having won nine straight games against the Wildcats. The Boilermakers are 43-6 all-time at Mackey Arena against Northwestern and is 20-6 during his tenure against Northwestern.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue lost to Indiana on the road 68-65 on the road Thursday, Jan. 20

Purdue lost to Indiana on the road 68-65 on the road Thursday, Jan. 20 Northwestern's last game: Northwestern lost to No. 8 Wisconsin 82-76 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 370-187 record at Purdue, and is 395-192 overall. He is 184-112 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 370-187 record at Purdue, and is 395-192 overall. He is 184-112 in Big Ten games. Meet Indiana coach Chris Collins: Chris Collins is in his ninth year as the coach of Northwestern. He has a 126-140 overall record with the program and has led the WIldcats to one postseason appearance.

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey suffered a hip flexor injury before the team's loss to Indiana, according to coach Matt Painter. The star sophomore has not practiced in the two days leading up a home matchup with Northwestern on Sunday at Mackey Arena.

No. 4 Purdue led Indiana by two points with a minute left to play Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Boilermakers had opportunities to close out the Hoosiers, but the team was unable to put the game away in the waning seconds.

Purdue basketball was unable to put away Indiana on the road Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 21 points in the loss, but 20 points from Rob Phinisee propelled the Hoosiers to victory.

Purdue forward Trevion Williams joined the Sasha Live! last week and senior spoke about his experiences testing the NBA waters and his decision to return to a Boilermakers program that he believes is building something special this season.

