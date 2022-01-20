LIVE BLOG: Follow Thursday's Game Between No. 4 Purdue, Indiana in Real Time; News and Analysis

Purdue basketball is on the road for a rivalry matchup with Indiana. The Boilermakers are looking to win their 10th straight game against the Hoosiers, who enter the game with an undefeated record at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Follow along for news, updates and analysis.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team is set for tip off against Indiana Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Boilermakers are victors of nine straight, looking to make it 10 in a row against their in-state rival.

Purdue has won the last five matchups here at Assembly Hall, but the Hoosiers are 11-0 on their home court this season and won the last eight games by double-digits. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH: If you are interested in how to watch from home, simply CLICK HERE for television information, points spread and nuggets on the game.

Under head coach Matt Painter, the team is 18-9 against Indiana, including 17-5 in his last 22 meetings against the Hoosiers. The Boilermakers' last two wins have come by double-digits, accounting for two of the four times that Purdue has won by double-figures in Assembly Hall.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

The fans are eager to be back in the stands for a game against Purdue, so it's going to be an electric road atmosphere. The Boilermakers will look for a fast start to silence the crowd, follow along for updates.

PREGAME — Starting lineup staying the same for Purdue against Indiana:

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

