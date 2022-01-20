How to Watch No. 4 Purdue Basketball vs. Indiana: Start Time, TV Info, Point Spread

Purdue basketball is back on the road for the third time in four games, tipping off against rival Indiana on Thursday night. The Boilermakers have won the last nine games against the Hoosiers. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team is on the road for a rivalry matchup with Indiana on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Boilermakers look to an extend a nine-game winning streak against the Hoosiers.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Purdue enters with a 15-2 overall record, while Indiana is 13-4 overall with an 11-0 record at home, including eight straight wins by double-digits. This is the third road game in four games for the Boilers.

Purdue's 15-2 start matches the best 17-game start of coach Matt Painter's tenure. A win over Indiana would give Painter just his second 16-2 start during his 17 years with the program.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday night:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Who: No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-2) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (13-4)

No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-2) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (13-4) When: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, Jan. 20.

7 p.m. ET, Friday, Jan. 20. Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Jim Jackson

Fubo.tv Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Point Spread: Purdue enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to SISportsBook.com . The over/under is 144.

Purdue enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to . The over/under is 144. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 4 in Week 11 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Indiana is unranked but received two votes.

Purdue is ranked No. 4 in Week 11 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Indiana is unranked but received two votes. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 4 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Indiana is ranked No. 28 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Indiana Series History

Series history: Thursday's contest with Indiana marks the 215th all-time meeting between the two squads, the most among any Big Ten rivalry. The Boilermakers own a 124-89 series lead, the only Big Ten team with a winning record against Indiana.

Thursday's contest with Indiana marks the 215th all-time meeting between the two squads, the most among any Big Ten rivalry. The Boilermakers own a 124-89 series lead, the only Big Ten team with a winning record against Indiana. Purdue vs. Indiana: The Boilermakers have won five straight games at Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall, coming by a total of 38 points. Their last two wins have come by double-digits, accounting for two of the four times that Purdue has won by double-figures in Assembly Hall (2021, 2020, 2011, 1977).

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated No. 17 Illinois on the road 96-88 in double overtime on Monday, Jan. 17.

Purdue defeated No. 17 Illinois on the road 96-88 in double overtime on Monday, Jan. 17. Indiana's last game: Indiana defeated Nebraska on the road 78-71 on Monday, Jan. 17.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 370-186 record at Purdue, and is 395-191 overall. He is 184-111 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 370-186 record at Purdue, and is 395-191 overall. He is 184-111 in Big Ten games. Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 13-4.

Projected Starters

Purdue: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Mason Gillis (6-6 sophomore forward), Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard).

Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Mason Gillis (6-6 sophomore forward), Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard). Indiana: Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-foot-9 junior forward), Race Thompson (6-8 redshirt senior forward), Miller Kopp (6-7 senior forward), Parker Stewart (6-5 senior guard) and Xavier Johnson (6-3 senior guard).

