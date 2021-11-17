Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    LIVE BLOG: Follow Tuesday's Purdue, Wright State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis
    LIVE BLOG: Follow Tuesday's Purdue, Wright State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Purdue basketball will look for its 11th 3-0 start under head coach Matt Painter on Tuesday during a matchup with Wright State at Mackey Arena. Follow along for live updates, news and analysis.
    Purdue basketball will look for its 11th 3-0 start under head coach Matt Painter on Tuesday during a matchup with Wright State at Mackey Arena. Follow along for live updates, news and analysis.

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball finishes its three-game homestand to begin the 2021-22 season with a matchup with Wright State at Mackey Arena. Tuesday marks the 27th straight sellout, and the Boilermakers will look to earn their third win of the year. 

    The Raiders enter the game with a 1-1 record, having defeated Lake Erie to open the season before suffering a loss to Marshall last Friday. This is the first meeting between these two programs. 

    Related: How to Watch No. 6 Purdue take on Wright State at Mackey Arena 

    Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. It's just about time to get things started: 

    7:00 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, and we're off here in Mackey Arena. 

    6:35 p.m. ET — Tonight's starters remain the same for Purdue against Wright State:

    • Freshman forward Caleb Furst 

    • Sophomore center Zach Edey

    • Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey 

    • Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

    • Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic 

    • HOW ISAIAH THOMPSON WORKED TO THE STARTING LINEUP: Purdue junior Isaiah Thompson said worked his way into the Boilermakers' starting lineup at point guard, and so far through 45 minutes in the first two games, he's yet to make a turnover and already has six three-pointers. He's playing at a high level. CLICK HERE 

