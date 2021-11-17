Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    No. 6 Purdue Routs Wright State 96-52 For 3rd Straight Win
    Publish date:

    No. 6 Purdue Routs Wright State 96-52 For 3rd Straight Win

    No. 6-ranked Purdue had another blowout win on Tuesday, spanking Wright State 96-52 and continuing to look like one of the best teams in the country. We'll find out much more this weekend.
    Author:

    No. 6-ranked Purdue had another blowout win on Tuesday, spanking Wright State 96-52 and continuing to look like one of the best teams in the country. We'll find out much more this weekend.

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 6-ranked Purdue continued to roll through the early part of its basketball schedule on Tuesday, cruising to an easy 96-52 victory over Wright State and setting the stage for a high-stakes weekend of basketball.

    The Boilers are now 3-0 and have beaten Bellarmine, Indiana State and Wright State to start the season, with an average margin of victory of 40 points. Now they head off to the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament this weekend, where they'll face No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday, with No. 5 Villanova or No. 17 Tennessee waiting the following day. 

    "We feel like we're a really good team, and we can score the ball a lot,'' said Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey, "We feel like we can beat anyone in the country. They'll be bigger and stronger and faster than the teams we've played so far, but it's not going to change the way we play.''

    The ease at which Purdue blew the game open was a little surprising because many expected a better fight out of Wright State, which went 18-6 and tied for the Horizon League regular season title with Cleveland State a year ago, going 16-4 in the league.

    But Purdue was up by 11 within four-plus minutes, reeling off 14 straight points to grab a 14-3 lead.

    Their lead passed 20 with another 14-point run, pushing the Boilers ahead 31-10 at the 8-minute mark and the lead hit 30 when Jaden Ivey scored off a turnover with 2:58 to go, giving the Boilers a 47-17 lead.

    Purdue went to the locker with a 51-17 advantage. It was the third straight game that Purdue had scored 50 points or more in the first half. The Boilermakers shot 57.6 percent from the field in the first half, and also made 5-of-11 three-pointers.

    Read More

    "We were quick with our hands, and we played aggressively and actively on their guards,'' Purdue coach Matt Painter said. Wright State made only seven field goals in the half, and shot just 22.6 percent from the field. "But we still need to sharpen our pencil with our defense. There's still some lapses there.''

    Purdue's two centers, the 7-foot-4 sophomore Edey and 6-10 senior Trevion Williams, each 12 points in the first half. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic hit three three-pointers and had nine points in the half.

    In the second half, the Boilers continued to pound away. The lead got to 40 at 75-35 on another three-pointer by Brandon Newman. The Boilers' biggest lead was 49 points at the 6:10 mark. 

    Five Boilermakers finished in double figures, with the two centers, Williams (20) and Edey (18) leading the way. Newman had 15, freshman Caleb Furst had 14 and Stefanovic had 12. Williams passed the 1,000-point mark on Tuesday.

    "It was great for him. I didn't realize that,'' Painter said. "He's made a lot of clutch plays for us, and he's been even more consistent. And even coming off the bench now, he adds so much. He comes in, and he's fresh. He has one of the best feels of anyone I've been around with his passing. He's been great for us.''

    Purdue has been impressive in its three blowout wins to start the season, but things get ramped up in a huge way this weekend. The Boilers are playing in the nation's toughest holiday tournament, where they will play No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament in Uncasville, Conn. 

    They'll play either No. 5-ranked Villanova or No. 17 Tennessee on Sunday.

    • THOMPSON ON 'POINT' SO FAR: Purdue junior Isaiah Thompson said worked his way into the Boilermakers' starting lineup at point guard, and so far through 45 minutes in the first two games, he's yet to make a turnover and already has six three-pointers. He's playing at a high level. CLICK HERE
    • PURDUE NO. 6 IN AP POLL: The Boilermakers moved up a spot in this week's Associated Press top-25 poll, and now sit at No. 6. CLICK HERE
    • BOILER SIGN 3 RECRUITS: Purdue basketball's 2022 recruiting class includes forward Cam Heide and guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith. The three players officially signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Boilermakers on Tuesday. CLICK HERE

    PurdueEricHunterDunkCelebration
    Basketball

    No. 6 Purdue Routs Wright State 96-52 For 3rd Straight Win

    just now
    Purdue against Indiana State
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Tuesday's Purdue, Wright State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    34 minutes ago
    Brandon Newman vs Bellarmine
    Basketball

    How to Watch No. 6 Purdue Basketball's Game with Wright State on Tuesday Night

    2 hours ago
    PurdueIsaiahThompsonIndianaState
    Basketball

    Another Year Older and Wiser, Purdue's Isaiah Thompson Off to Great Start

    3 hours ago
    Jeff Brohm vs Ohio State
    Football

    VIDEO: Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Previews Upcoming Matchup With Northwestern

    Nov 15, 2021
    George Karlaftis Old Oaken Bucket
    Football

    Kickoff Time Announced for Old Oaken Bucket Game Between Purdue and Indiana

    Nov 15, 2021
    PurdueSchedule
    Football

    Purdue Boilermakers 2021 Football Schedule

    Nov 15, 2021
    Jaden Ivey against Bellarmine
    Basketball

    Purdue Moves up to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

    Nov 15, 2021
    David Bell vs Ohio State
    Football

    No. 19 Purdue Spoils Road Trip, Fails to Rout No. 4 Ohio State in 59-31 Loss

    Nov 13, 2021