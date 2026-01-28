Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 12 Purdue vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 12 Purdue is in Bloomington for a battle with in-state rival Indiana on Tuesday night. The Boilermakers are hoping to get back in the win column after dropping their last two games, while the Hoosiers are searching for their first marquee win of the 2025-26 season.
Purdue Boilermakers on SI will have live coverage of tonight's rivalry game from Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Follow along for live updates, news and analysis throughout the game. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest happenings.
#12 Purdue vs. Indiana live game blog
Tipoff between No. 12 Purdue and Indiana is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The game will air on Peacock and NBC Sports Network.
How to watch #12 Purdue vs. Indiana
- What: Big Ten Conference game/Rivalry game
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026
- Tipoff time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (17,222 capacity)
- TV: NBC Sports Network/Peacock
- App: Peacock
- Announcers: John Fanta (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Caroline Pineda (reporter)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Indiana.StatBroadcast.com
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Indiana 128-93
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 57.0% chance to defeat Indiana
