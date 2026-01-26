How Far Did Purdue Fall in KenPom, NCAA NET & AP Rankings After Back-to-Back Losses?

After back-to-back losses to UCLA and Illinois, Purdue is sliding in the three major rankings systems in college basketball. The Boilermakers fell in the KenPom, NCAA NET and Associated Press rankings after an 0-2 week in the Big Ten.

Both losses for Purdue were heartbreakers. On Tuesday night, the Boilers had a six-point lead with less than two minutes to play. UCLA made a comeback, and a Tyler Bilodeau triple with under 10 seconds left sealed the deal for a 69-67 Bruins victory.

Saturday, Illinois' Keaton Wagler scored 46 points and led Illinois to an 88-82 victory at Mackey Arena. Purdue had two double-digit leads in the first half, but it wasn't enough.

As a result of those two losses, Purdue fell to No. 8 in KenPom, No. 10 in the NCAA NET and No. 12 in the Associated Press poll this week. Here's how the Boilermakers compare to the rest of the field in those three ranking systems.

KenPom rankings

Purdue's offensive efficiency rating is still the second-best in college basketball, behind only Illinois, but its defensive numbers continue to drop. The Boilermakers have taken a dip in the latest KenPom overall rankings, falling four spots from last week.

Arizona Wildcats (20-0) Michigan Wolverines (18-1) Duke Blue Devils (18-1) Michigan State Spartans (18-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (17-3) Iowa State Cyclones (18-2) Houston Cougars (17-2) Purdue Boilermakers (17-3) Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-1) UConn Huskies (19-1)

NCAA NET rankings

This week, Purdue is just on the edge of the top 10 of the NCAA NET rankings, coming in at No. 10. It's a five-spot drop from where this team stood last week when it was 17-1. The Boilermakers are now 6-3 in Quad 1 games this year.

Arizona Wildcats (20-0) Michigan Wolverines (18-1) Duke Blue Devils (18-1) Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-1) Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-0) Illinois Fighting Illini (17-3) Iowa State Cyclones (18-2) UConn Huskies (19-1) Michigan State Spartans (18-2) Purdue Boilermakers (17-3)

Associated Press rankings

The Boilermakers started the year ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll. However, with a 17-3 record and back-to-back losses, Purdue has dropped significantly after sitting in the No. 4 spot just a week ago. It is the first time this season the team has been outside of the top 10.

Arizona Wildcats (20-0) UConn Huskies (19-1) Michigan Wolverines (18-1) Duke Blue Devils (18-1) Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-0) Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-1) Michigan State Spartans (18-2) Iowa State Cyclones (18-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (17-3) Houston Cougars (17-2) Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-4) Purdue Boilermakers (17-3)

