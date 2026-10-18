Live Game Thread & Updates for Ball State vs. Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue opens its 2026-27 campaign Sunday afternoon with an exhibition against the Ball State Cardinals. There will be plenty for Boilermaker fans to watch, as Purdue enters the season with at least four new starters.

Purdue Boilermakers on SI will have live coverage of today's exhibition game from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Follow along for live updates, news, and analysis throughout the game. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest happenings.

Ball State vs. Purdue live game blog

1st Half

8:22 — It feels like Purdue will end up getting their money’s worth with Enzo Shahrvin. He's the eleventh Boilermaker to see the floor but immediately sends a shot off the glass. He has an assist and offensive board in his first three minutes in the black and gold as well.

11:17 — Jacob Webber comes in as Purdue's 10th man and immediately makes his presence known. The freshman is 2-3 from the field with 5 points in just three minutes. Antione West and Luke Ertel have made shots as well as the Boilers push the lead up to 24-12.

15:06 — There should be little doubt that this team is going to shoot a ton of three-pointers. It's been over half of Purdue's shot selection to this point. All three of the Boilermakers’ starting guards have hit one to this point, as Purdue is 3-5 from three-point range and leading 12-7 at the first media timeout.

17:15 — Purdue's biggest preseason concern has been an advantage to this point. Three offensive boards so far, including two from Daniel Jacobsen, as the Boilers are winning the glass 5-0.

Starting lineups

Ball State — #0 Sean Blake (G), #1 Trey Lewis (G), #5 K'Jei Parker (G), #24 Mason Jones (F), #7 Jaden Smith (C).

Purdue — #0 CJ Cox (G), #17 Omer Mayer (G), #24 Gicarri Harris (G), #8 Caden Pierce (F), #12 Daniel Jacobsen (C).

Tipoff between Ball State and Purdue is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. The game will air on BTN+.

What I'm watching for

How well does the frontcourt operate with new faces in new roles?

Is Antione West truly the star of this team?

Do the freshmen look capable of cracking the rotation?



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