College Football Week 13 Opening Odds for Every Top-25 Game (Ohio State Favored vs. Michigan, Alabama Favored)
The quest for a College Football Playoff spot continues in the final week of the 2026 regular season, where plenty of teams will play rivalry matchups with one last chance to boost their resume for the selection committee.
There is a clear group of 16 teams that has a realistic shot at the CFB Playoff, with squads like Kentucky and Ohio State falling out of the mix after losses in Week 12. Those teams still play important games in Week 13, but they’d need a ton of losses from other schools to have a shot at the playoff.
A few teams have already punched a ticket into their conference title games as well, as Miami will take on Wake Forest in the ACC title game and No. 1 Georgia has guaranteed itself a spot in the SEC title game.
Those matchups in the Power 4 Conferences will send a few automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, leaving just seven at-large bids up for grabs since the top Group of 6 squad will also make the final playoff field.
So, with one week left to make a statement, who is favored to win?
Each week, the SI Betting team shares the opening odds for every top-25 college football game to show how the betting market views each of these teams. If you're looking to bet on college football this week, the opening odds are extremely helpful to track line movement, and potentially allow bettors to get a better number than expected early in the week.
There are a bunch of great games in Week 13, including classic rivalries:
- Mississippi State vs. No. 25 Ole Miss (Egg Bowl)
- No. 24 Florida vs. Florida State
- No. 5 Texas vs. Texas A&M
- Michigan vs. No. 14 Ohio State
- No. 23 Louisville vs. No. 16 Kentucky
- Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Georgia
- No. 18 USC vs. No. 4 UCLA
- Auburn vs. No. 3 Alabama (Iron Bowl)
- Arizona State vs. No. 19 Arizona
Here’s a look at the odds for every game in the final week of the regular season in college football.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
TCU vs. No. 12 Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Texas Tech -11.5 (-115)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Iowa Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Iowa -6 (-110)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mississippi State vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Ole Miss -19.5 (-105)
- Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 24 Florida vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Florida -6 (-105)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 5 Texas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Texas -11.5 (-105)
- Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
West Virginia vs. No. 2 Utah Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Utah -20.5 (-115)
- Total: 69.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Georgia -35.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Auburn vs. No. 3 Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Alabama -15.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Purdue vs. No. 8 Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Indiana -22.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 9 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Tennessee -12.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Duke vs. No. 11 Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Wake Forest -14 (-115)
- Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Washington vs. No. 13 Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Oregon -13.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 23 Louisville vs. No. 16 Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Louisville -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 21 South Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: South Carolina -4 (-108)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 6 Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Notre Dame -25.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Boston College vs. No. 7 Miami Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Miami -26.5 (-110)
- Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Michigan vs. No. 14 Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Ohio State -11.5 (-110)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
No. 18 USC vs. No. 4 UCLA Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: UCLA -7 (+100)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cincinnati vs. No. 10 BYU Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: BYU -14 (-110)
- Total: 56.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
No. 22 Oklahoma vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Missouri -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
No. 17 Boise State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: TBA
- Total: TBA
Arizona State vs. No. 19 Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Arizona -7.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baylor vs. No. 20 Houston Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Houston -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet.
Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2