The quest for a College Football Playoff spot continues in the final week of the 2026 regular season, where plenty of teams will play rivalry matchups with one last chance to boost their resume for the selection committee.

There is a clear group of 16 teams that has a realistic shot at the CFB Playoff, with squads like Kentucky and Ohio State falling out of the mix after losses in Week 12. Those teams still play important games in Week 13, but they’d need a ton of losses from other schools to have a shot at the playoff.

A few teams have already punched a ticket into their conference title games as well, as Miami will take on Wake Forest in the ACC title game and No. 1 Georgia has guaranteed itself a spot in the SEC title game.

Those matchups in the Power 4 Conferences will send a few automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, leaving just seven at-large bids up for grabs since the top Group of 6 squad will also make the final playoff field.

So, with one week left to make a statement, who is favored to win?

Each week, the SI Betting team shares the opening odds for every top-25 college football game to show how the betting market views each of these teams. If you're looking to bet on college football this week, the opening odds are extremely helpful to track line movement, and potentially allow bettors to get a better number than expected early in the week.

There are a bunch of great games in Week 13, including classic rivalries:

Mississippi State vs. No. 25 Ole Miss (Egg Bowl)

No. 24 Florida vs. Florida State

No. 5 Texas vs. Texas A&M

Michigan vs. No. 14 Ohio State

No. 23 Louisville vs. No. 16 Kentucky

Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Georgia

No. 18 USC vs. No. 4 UCLA

Auburn vs. No. 3 Alabama (Iron Bowl)

Arizona State vs. No. 19 Arizona

Here’s a look at the odds for every game in the final week of the regular season in college football.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

TCU vs. No. 12 Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas Tech -11.5 (-115)

Total: 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Nebraska vs. No. 15 Iowa Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Iowa -6 (-110)

Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mississippi State vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ole Miss -19.5 (-105)

Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 24 Florida vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Florida -6 (-105)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 5 Texas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas -11.5 (-105)

Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

West Virginia vs. No. 2 Utah Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Utah -20.5 (-115)

Total: 69.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Georgia Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Georgia -35.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Auburn vs. No. 3 Alabama Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Alabama -15.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Purdue vs. No. 8 Indiana Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Indiana -22.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 9 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Tennessee -12.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Duke vs. No. 11 Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Wake Forest -14 (-115)

Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Washington vs. No. 13 Oregon Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Oregon -13.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 23 Louisville vs. No. 16 Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Louisville -1.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 21 South Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: South Carolina -4 (-108)

Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Notre Dame -25.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Boston College vs. No. 7 Miami Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Miami -26.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Michigan vs. No. 14 Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ohio State -11.5 (-110)

Total: 37.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

No. 18 USC vs. No. 4 UCLA Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: UCLA -7 (+100)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cincinnati vs. No. 10 BYU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: BYU -14 (-110)

Total: 56.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

No. 22 Oklahoma vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Missouri -1.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

No. 17 Boise State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

Arizona State vs. No. 19 Arizona Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Arizona -7.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Baylor vs. No. 20 Houston Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Houston -4.5 (-110)

Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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