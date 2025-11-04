Live Game Thread & Updates for Purdue vs. Evansville
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The regular season gets underway for No. 1 Purdue on Tuesday night, as the Boilermakers host Evansville at Mackey Arena. For those wanting to follow along throughout the game, Purdue Boilermakers on SI will provide frequent updates throughout the game.
Refresh the tab and check in frequently for updates throughout Tuesday night's season-opening game.
Evansville vs. #1 Purdue live game blog
Pregame
Purdue starting forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has been listed as "questionable" for tonight's game vs. Evansville due to a hip injury, per the Big Ten availability report. He is expected to test it out.
How to watch Evansville vs. #1 Purdue
- What: Non-conference game/Regular season opener
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025
- Tipoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- App: FOX Sports
- TV announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Evansville 9-5.
- Last meeting: Evansville defeated Purdue 75-69 on Dec. 3, 2005.
Quick preview
Purdue and Evansville will meet for the first time since the 2005-06 campaign, a 75-69 victory for the Purple Aces on their home floor. That was Matt Painter's first year at the helm in West Lafayette, and a lot has changed in that time.
The Boilermakers enter the 2025-26 season with national championship aspirations, hoping to bring an NCAA title to West Lafayette. The first step of that journey is Tuesday, hosting a relatively new Evansville squad.
The word "new" refers to the nine fresh faces on the roster, five from the transfer portal and four recruits. Evansville returns just three significant contributors from last year — Connor Turnbull, Joshua Hughes, and Kaia Berridge.
Turnbull was the MVC's Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, and Hughes averaged 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Aces. Those are the top returning contributors from last year's squad.
Evansville added an explosive guard in Keishon Porter and a great three-point threat in Alex Hemenway. Those two players can make the Aces tough to guard on the defensive end.
But Purdue returns two All-Americans in Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, as well as two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention Fletcher Loyer. The Boilermakers also have a stronger post presence than a season ago, adding Oscar Cluff via transfer and getting Daniel Jacobsen back from injury.
Purdue has the superior team, but could Evansville's unique look and tenacity on the defensive end give the Boilermakers some problems on Tuesday? They may cruise to a victory, but it could be a good challenge for Matt Painter's team early in the year.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT EVANSVILLE: Purdue will host Evansville for its season opener on Tuesday night. Here are five things to know about the Purple Aces heading into the game. CLICK HERE
REASONS TO BE EXCITED ABOUT PURDUE BASKETBALL: Purdue's 2025-26 season begins on Tuesday. Here are 10 reasons why you should be excited to see the Boilermakers back in action this year. CLICK HERE