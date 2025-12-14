Matt Painter Explains What Makes Purdue's Fanbase Special

A blizzard made its way to West Lafayette on Saturday afternoon, and while it may have have delayed Purdue fans from getting to Mackey Arena, the inclement weather didn't stop them from arriving. College basketball's top environment was still packed to the brim to watch the sixth-ranked Boilermakers take on Marquette.

Those who braved the conditions were treated to a great performance from Purdue, as the Boilers took down Marquette 79-59. Oscar Cluff scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while shooting 9-of-9 from the floor. Fletcher Loyer scored 15 points, and Braden Smith dished out 10 assists.

Following the victory, Painter joined John Fanta and Jess Settles from the Peacock broadcast to talk about the game. He was asked about Purdue's passionate fanbase, making the journey from their homes to Mackey Arena in snow globe-like conditions.

"Our fans are what you want from your team, you want consistency," Painter said. "They show up no matter what. We get beat by Iowa State, they still show up. You want to have an exhibition game against a Division III team, they show up. This is their deal.

"That's what I always tell our guys, be grateful for what you have. But also, we have to use them. They're there for us, but if we don't play well, it doesn't matter."

Fans cheer during the NCAA mens basketball game | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue fans have continually packed Mackey Arena over the years. With tickets to all 17 home games sold out for the 2025-26 season, the program's sellout streak will extend to 105 games by the end of the season.

That passion and dedication to the program is what makes Mackey Arena one of the best venues in college basketball. Painter understands just how fortunate Purdue is to have a loyal fanbase.

"They're fabulous, man," Painter said. "We're very fortunate to have the fanbase and the alumni base that we have here at Purdue."

With Saturday's victory over Marquette, Purdue improved to 10-1 on the season. The Boilers will return to action next Saturday, traveling to Indianapolis for a neutral site game against No. 21 Auburn. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Peacock.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

SMITH REACHES ANOTHER NCAA MILESTONE: Purdue guard Braden Smith continues to make NCAA history, but those accomplishments mean nothing to him. He has much bigger goals this season. CLICK HERE

3 THOUGHTS FROM PURDUE'S WIN VS. MARQUETTE: No. 6 Purdue obliterated Marquette inside Mackey Arena on Saturday. Here are a few quick thoughts from a dominant performance from the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE