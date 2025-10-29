Live Game Thread & Updates for Purdue vs. UIndy Exhibition Game
On Wednesday night, No. 1 Purdue will host the University of Indianapolis for its final exhibition game of the season. For those wanting to follow along or don't have Big Ten-Plus, Purdue Boilermakers on SI will provide frequent updates throughout the game.
Refresh the tab and check in frequently for updates throughout Wednesday's exhibition game.
How to watch Purdue vs. UIndy
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025
- Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- Stream: Big Ten-Plus
- Stream announcers: Max Bury, Craig Combs, Lorelei Jager.
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
Preview
Purdue enters its second exhibition game after suffering a 78-65 loss to No. 9 Kentucky on Friday. The Boilermakers struggled to find the basket, shooting below 39% for the game, and getting outrebounded 42-30 by the Wildcats. Kentucky's athleticism and speed also posed some problems for Purdue on the defensive end of the court.
It was a bit of a wake-up call for the Boilers, who have championship aspirations this season. But that was also a game in which coach Matt Painter and his staff did not scout, instead focusing solely on what his team needed to improve on before the start of the season.
The Boilermakers will continue to work on themselves Wednesday night, but won't face the same challenge as they did in Lexington. Even an off night for Purdue should result in a blowout win over a Division II foe.
While there's plenty for Purdue to work on, don't expect the starters to play the same number of minutes as they did against Kentucky. Wednesday's game provides the Boilers with a great opporutnity to mix up rotations, get bench players plenty of court time, and maybe we'll see a little more of Antione West Jr. and Liam Murphy.
Other than that, Wednesday's game is nothing more than a final tune-up before the real thing starts on Tuesday, Nov. 4, when Purdue hosts Evansville in the regular-season opener.
