Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 5 Purdue vs. Kent State

For the first time in over two weeks, Purdue takes the floor at Mackey Arena. This time, the fifth-ranked Boilermakers are closing out non-conference play with a matchup against a high-scoring Kent State team.

Monday night's game in West Lafayette is just the fourth meeting between the two teams. It's also the first time the Boilers have played since the 88-60 win over Auburn in the Indy Classic on Dec. 20.

#5 Purdue vs. Kent State game blog

1st half

3:04 — Trey Kaufman-Renn knocks down a triple! He doesn't do it often, but it's always a unique way for Purdue's offense to stretch the defense. The Boilers now hold a 44-23 lead on Kent State.

3:47 — Third media timeout and Purdue leads Kent State 39-18. Fletcher Loyer still leads Purdue with 10 points and Braden Smith has 8, along with 5 assists. Trey Kaufman-Renn already with 6 points and 8 rebounds. Kent State really has no response for Purdue's defense. The Golden Flashes are rushing shot attempts and not getting any good looks on the offensive end.

6:20 — Purdue's offense has been really good tonight, but the defense is also playing well. This is a really good shooting team, but the Golden Flashes are hitting just 35% from the floor and are 2-of-11 from three-point range in the first half thus far.

7:15 — Purdue's ball movement was exquisite on that last possessions, which resulted in a Jack Benter three-pointer and a timeout by Kent State. The Boilermakers lead 33-16. Benter has come into the game and knocked down back-to-back triples to help bump up the lead.

9:05 — Kent State's top scorer and rebounder, Delrecco Gillespie, has picked up his second foul. That's significant, as he's averaging more than 19 points and 12 rebounds per game.

11:04 — Second media timeout and Purdue owns a 23-14 advantage on Kent State. The Boilermakers are shooting 10-of-16 and 3-of-7 from three-point range. Fletcher Loyer is playing with a ton of confidence, already up to 10 points on 4-of-7 from the floor. Braden Smith has 6 points and 5 assists and Trey Kaufman-Renn is at 4 points and 6 boards.

13:45 — A great pass from Braden Smith to Fletcher Loyer results in an easy layup for the Boilermakers to take a 15-9 advantage. Braden Smith already six points and four assists and Loyer has five points.

15:55 — First media timeout and Purdue leads 9-4. It didn't take long for the Boilers to shed some of that rust. Fletcher Loyer has buried a transition three-pointer and Trey Kaufman-Renn has knocked down a few floaters early tonight.

17:58 — A bit of an ugly start shooting the basketball here tonight. That's to be expected, as both teams are coming off long layoffs.

Pregame

Kent State starters — #54 Omer Hamama (G), #25 Jahari Williamson (G), #8 Morgan Safford (G), #23 Delrecco Gillespie (F), #2 Rob Whaley Jr. (F).

Purdue starters — #0 CJ Cox (G), #2 Fletcher Loyer (G), #3 Braden Smith (G), #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn (F), #45 Oscar Cluff (C).

No. 5 Purdue and Kent State are scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at Mackey Arena. The game will air on B1G-Plus.

How to watch #5 Purdue vs. Kent State

What : Non-conference game

: Non-conference game Date : Monday, Dec. 29, 2025

: Monday, Dec. 29, 2025 Tipoff time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity) App : B1G+

: B1G+ Announcers : Craig Combs (play-by-play), Kristof Kendrick (analyst)

: Craig Combs (play-by-play), Kristof Kendrick (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 117 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 117 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Kent State 2-1.

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Kent State 2-1. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 97.3% chance to defeat Kent State

Preview

Purdue is looking to conclude non-conference play by winning its fourth straight game. After suffering an 81-58 loss to Iowa State, the Boilermakers have been dominant in wins over Minnesota, Marquette, and Auburn.

Kent State won't make life easy, though. This is a Golden Flashes team that likes to run up and down the floor and is averaging more than 94 points per game, ranking sixth in the country in scoring average. They also rank inside the top 40 in both field goal and three-point percentage.

Senior guard Braden Smith has been on a tear over the last three games, averaging 11 points and 12 assists per contest. He's the top facilitator in college basketball this season, averaging 9.6 assists per game.

Both Purdue and Kent State are averaging more than 40 rebounds per game and can score the basketball at a high level. The Boilermakers have the talent advantage, but this should be another terrific non-conference test before jumping into Big Ten play this weekend.

