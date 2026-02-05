How to Watch No. 12 Purdue vs. Oregon With TV Info, Key Stats & Preview

This weekend, No. 12 Purdue returns home for a brief stop in West Lafayette before heading out for another two-game road trip. The Boilermakers welcome a struggling Oregon squad into Mackey Arena for a matinee on Saturday.

Purdue is coming off of a 30-point win over Maryland in College Park. Oregon, on the other hand, is hoping to end an eight-game losing streak. But because of the injuries the Ducks are dealing with, that's going to be a difficult challenge.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's Big Ten clash between Purdue and Oregon.

#12 Purdue (18-4, 8-3) vs. Oregon (8-14, 1-10)

Oregon Ducks guard Takai Simpkins (5) drives to the basket for a layup. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026

: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 Tipoff time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity) TV : CBS

: CBS App : Paramount

: Paramount Announcers : TBA

: TBA Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM TBA; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM TBA; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Oregon 3-2

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Oregon 3-2 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has an 94.8% chance to defeat Oregon

Rankings

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) looks to pass. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Purdue Boilermakers

Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 12

— Purdue is ranked No. 12 Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 12

— Purdue is ranked No. 12 KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 9

— Purdue is ranked No. 9 NCAA NET — Purdue is ranked No. 8

Oregon Ducks

Associated Press — Oregon is not ranked

— Oregon is not ranked Coaches — Oregon is not ranked

— Oregon is not ranked KenPom — Oregon is ranked No. 105

— Oregon is ranked No. 105 NCAA NET — Oregon is ranked No. 118

Team Stats

Oregon’s Nate Bittle works for position under the basket against Omaha’s Brock Scholl. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stats (per game) #12 Purdue Oregon Scoring 83.6 72.0 Points allowed 69.0 74.5 FG% 51.2% 42.3% 3FG% 38.8% 32.4% Rebounds 36.3 35.9 Assists 20.0 13.8 Blocks 3.0 4.2 Steals 5.7 5.7 Turnovers 9.2 12.2

Key Players

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots a free throw. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — Smith has been Purdue's best and most consistent player this season, averaging a team-high 15.3 points and a nation-leading 8.9 assists per contest. He's been particularly special since the return of Big Ten play in January, averaging 19.2 points and 8.1 assists per contest. Smith can beat teams by knocking down three-pointers or getting to his spots in the mid-range, but he has also been a lethal facilitator.

Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer ended his shooting slump impressively over the weekend, scoring 29 points and going 7-of-10 from three-point range in a win over Maryland. In his previous four games, he had averaged just 6.5 points per contest. Purdue needs the sharp-shooting senior to knock down shots, so getting back into a rhythm over the weekend is a great sign for the Boilermakers.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — After a 23-point performance against Indiana, Kaufman-Renn didn't have a major impact scoring in Purdue's win over Maryland, but he got back to crashing the glass. The 6-foot-9 forward collected 10 rebounds and scored seven points in the victory. Kaufman-Renn is averaging 12.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting nearly 57% from the floor. His ability to score is a major asset to Purdue, but rebounding is where he can make a huge difference.

Oscar Cluff, C — Cluff hasn't put up big numbers in Purdue's last four games. He's averaging just 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He needs to be more productive, but he's already shown flashes of that earlier in the season. Despite recent struggles, Cluff has been a key piece to Purdue's success and takes a lot of pressure off of Kaufman-Renn in the post.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) dribbles the ball. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Kwame Evans Jr., F — Evans has really stepped up in the absence of Jackson Shelstad this season. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He's had a really strong three-game run, scoring 11 points or more in each of those contests, including a 24-point outing against UCLA. Evans is a versatile forward who is capable of scoring at multiple levels.

Nate Bittle, C — Bittle is battling a lower-body injury, but Altman is hopeful for his return against Purdue. He may not play, but he's still worth mentioning since he'll likely be "questionable" leading into Saturday's game. Bittle is a 7-footer who moves well and can shoot from anywhere on the floor. He's a solid pick-and-pop big man and also makes his presence felt on the glass and on the defensive end. He's averaged 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in 15 contests this year.

Sean Stewart, F — On a team that struggles to shoot the basketball consistently, Stewart has the team's highest percentage this season, hitting at a 49.2% clip. He's only scoring 7.1 points per game, so his volume isn't incredibly high, but having a reliable player in the post can be an advantage for the Ducks. Stewart is also one of Oregon's more active rebounds, pulking down 5.7 boards per game.

Takai Simpkins, G — Simpkins has provided Oregon with consistent scoring, totaling at least 12 points in eight of the team's last 10 games. He's not afraid to shoot from behind the three-point line, but has really struggled in that area over recent weeks, making just three of his last 23 attempts from long range.

The Coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter instructs his team. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).

Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.

In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.

Overall record : 514-224

: 514-224 Record at Purdue: 489-219

Dana Altman, Oregon

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman looks on during the game. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Altman is one of the elder statesmen in college basketball. He is in his 37th season as a head coach and his 16th year at Oregon. He's approaching 800 career wins, with nearly 400 of those coming in Eugene.

Altman started his career at the Division II level as an assistant coach at Western Colorado. After two years, he was named head coach at Southeast Community College (1982-83) and then Moberly (1983-86), remaining at the junior college level. Altman then took a job as an assistant coach at Kansas State in 1986, where he stayed until he was named the head coach at Marshall in 1989.

After one season at Marshall, Altman returned as the head coach at Kansas State, where he led the program from 1990-94. The Wildcats made two NIT appearances and one NCAA Tournament trip in those four years.

In 1994, Altman returned to his home state of Nebraska and was named head coach at Creighton. He spent 16 seasons in Omaha, leading the team to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, three MVC regular season championships and six MVC Tournament titles.

Oregon came calling in 2010 and Altman accepted the job in Eugene. The pinnacle of his time with the Ducks came during the 2016-17 season, as the team went 33-6, won the Pac-12 and reached the Final Four. Oregon won four Pac-12 titles and four conference tournament championships under Altman. The Ducks have participated in March Madness nine times under Altman.

Overall record : 788-419

: 788-419 Record at Oregon: 378-176

Preview

Purdue Boilermakers bench reacts after Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) makes a three-point basket | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Oregon has been bitten by the injury bug hard this season. The Ducks have played a significant number of games without stars like Shelstad and Bittle on the floor, a major contributor to its 1-10 Big Ten record. There's some optimism that Bittle could return againt Purdue, but Altman says that's a "hopeful" thought right now.

Purdue has the deeper, more talented roster and is coming off a stellar offensive performance, defeating Maryland 93-63 in College Park. Oregon, on the other hand, is suffering through an eight-game losing streak.

Yes, the Boilermakers' defense remains a concern, but the Ducks have one of the worst shooting teams in the Big Ten. They rank 318th in shooting percentage and 267th in three-point percentage. Purdue doesn't necessarily have to play lock-down defense to win this game.

Smith should be able to take advantage of the guard matchups and Cluff and Kaufman-Renn could feast on the low post with Oregon's lack of depth in the front court. This could be another lopsided win for Purdue before a tough five-game stretch that includes games against No. 9 Nebraska, Iowa, No. 2 Michigan, Indiana and No. 10 Michigan State.

