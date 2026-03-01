Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 8 Purdue vs. Ohio State

No. 8 Purdue and Ohio State take centerstage on Sunday in an important Big Ten clash for both teams. The Boilermakers are looking to end a two-game losing streak to the Buckeyes, while OSU is looking to pick up a signature win to boost its NCAA Tournament resumé.

Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler is 2-0 against Purdue, defeating the Boilers each of the last two years. So, Purdue won't be taking Sunday's game lightly. Plus, Matt Painter's team is coming off a heartbreaking loss to No. 13 Michigan State and is hoping to respond.

#8 Purdue vs. Ohio State game blog

Availability report

Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.

— OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None. Ohio State — OUT: Brandon Noel, Josh Ojianwuna. QUESTIONABLE: Christoph Tilly, Amare Bynum.

Tipoff between Purdue and Ohio State is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

What's at stake

Purdue is no longer in the race for a Big Ten championship, as Michigan has already secured that title. But the Boilermakers can still finish in the top four of the conference standings, which would result in a triple bye for te Big Ten Tournament in a few weeks.

The Boilers are also stilly jockeying for the highest seed possible when March Madness rolls around. They were considered a No. 2 seed when the NCAA selection committee released its top 16 teams a week ago. Purdue needs to win its remaining three games to give itself the best chance to secure that spot.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is hoping to add a signature win to its NCAA Tournament resumé. The Buckeyes are 17-11 but still have some work to do if they want to earn a spot in the 68-team field later this month.

A win over Purdue would certainly boost Ohio State's chances of playing in March Madness. It would be the program's first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2022.

