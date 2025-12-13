Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 6 Purdue vs. Marquette

For the fourth consecutive year, Purdue and Marquette are going head-to-head in non-conference play. The two teams have had some entertaining battles over the years as two of college basketball's top programs.

Saturday, the two teams meet on the hardwood again. Follow along throughout the afternoon for live updates, news and analysis from the game. You can refresh your browser to get the latest updates during the matchup between the Boilermakers and Golden Eagles.

#6 Purdue vs. Marquette game blog

Pregame

Purdue is at full strength vs. Marquette, per the Big Ten's availability report.

Tipoff between No. 6 Purdue and Marquette is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will air on Peacock. This is the fourth straight meeting between the two teams.

How to watch

What : Non-conference game

: Non-conference game Date : Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025

: Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 Tipoff time : 2 p.m. ET

: 2 p.m. ET Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity) TV : Peacock

: Peacock App : Peacock

: Peacock TV announcers : John Fanta (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst)

: John Fanta (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

Quick preview

Purdue enters Saturday's contest with a 9-1 record and is looking to get its 10th win of the 2025-26 campaign. Meanwhile, Marquette has limped through the first month of the season and is 5-5.

On paper, the Boilermakers have an advantage in nearly every regard. Led by Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue has the more offensively efficient team and is able to get points in the post or knock down shots from the perimeter. That's a combination that will be difficult for Marquette to stop.

Chase Ross is a star for the Golden Eagles, but he doesn't have many playmakers around him this year. Marquette shoots just 31.1% from three-point range and is one of the worst teams at defending the three-point line in college basketball. That's not a good combination.

Marquette's defense also hasn't been nearly as effective as it has been in previous years under Shaka Smart. Against a Purdue offense that doesn't often beat itself, it could be a long day for the Golden Eagles in West Lafayette.

